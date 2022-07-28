Koffee with Karan Season 7: Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?

Another Thursday, another episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, but the same me hoping that at least this time some interesting gossip and conversations will brew over a cup of coffee on the show. Alas! Here I am disappointed not just with the guests Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, but also with the host Karan Johar.

KJo, on the show, often mentions that he has turned 50. But I guess with age, only his reading glasses have changed. He remains an adolescent who thinks interesting conversations happen only when you get people to talk about their sex lives, their love lives and say that they hate their contemporaries.

In the fourth episode of his chat show, Karan Johar made sure Ananya Panday admits that she “hates” her contemporaries when she tried to explain that she has a “healthy competition” with actors of her generation. South star Vijay Deverakonda, who was seemingly out of place and awkward on the show, spoke less and maintained his poise. And, to make him churn out some juicy stuff which is meme-worthy, KJo chose to discuss the intimate details of his personal life. The host asked Deverakonda, “When did you last have sex?”, “Would you like a threesome?”, “What is the way to your bed?” And, when Deverakonda didn’t give ‘desirable’ replies, he was called “an old uncle” by KJo. Alas, the irony!

We got to hear Deverakonda utter a few words only when he talked about the privilege of star kids and his breakout film Arjun Reddy. But Panday, as Deverakonda called her, was a “juvenile” who wants to fight with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Khan over Deverakonda, whom they called a “piece of cheese”. It was so distasteful to watch three grown-up women, who are doing good on the professional front, fight over a man.

Where are the times when Koffee with Karan saw chemistry oozing between the guests and Karan Johar got them to open up to him like never before? Now, it’s just about inside jokes, which is anything but entertaining for viewers.

Lastly, Karan Johar please stop being Sima aunty (Sima Taparia)! It’s good that Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif ended up marrying the man they said they would want to on your show. But please stop playing matchmaker to everyone who sits opposite you on the Koffee couch.