On Koffee with Karan, Sara Ali Khan admits she never had ‘protective daddy vibes’ while growing up: ‘My father’s going to watch this, don’t want to say anything weird’

Karan Johar on Thursday’s episode of Koffee with Karan pointed out that his guests, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, have had very different childhoods. While Janhvi was always treated as a ‘princess’ growing up, Sara was the product of a ‘turbulent married relationship’.

Janhvi is the daughter of the late Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Sara’s parents, actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, split up when she was young. She was raised by her mother. She told Karan that while she can’t pretend like she had a ‘protective daddy vibe’, she doesn’t have FOMO about it.

“It’s true,” she said. “I don’t know how to answer this question…” Encouraged by Janhvi to go on, Sara said, “My father and Boney uncle are going to watch this, so I don’t want to say anything weird. But I definitely think that we are both very different because of the way we were brought up. Having said that, mom isn’t necessarily protective in the way that she’d call me 10 times, but she’s a very, very solid person that I know has my back.”

She continued, “Father’s also just a phonecall away. So, I think, the dynamic that we’ve grown up in is quite different. But, no, I don’t think I feel FOMO about having a protective father or anything like that at all.”

Sara and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, were both raised by their mother. Saif has since married actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two sons — Taimur and Jehangir. The family was recently together in London, where they went out on sightseeing tours and posed together for photos. Sara has often said that her father is only a phonecall away, as she continues living with her mother and brother.