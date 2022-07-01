Streaming in July 2022: Koffee With Karan S7, Shoorveer, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls and others

Are you done with the likes of Ms Marvel, Peaky Blinders, The Umbrella Academy and season three of Aashram? Then there’s plenty more to look forward to in July. Part two of the season finale of Stranger Things is landing soon, as is Koffee with Karan with season 7 aimed only at the OTT subscribers. And there’s so much more from where these two came.

The Terminal List: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming on: July 1

Chris Pratt in a still from The Terminal List. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) Chris Pratt in a still from The Terminal List. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Based on Jack Carr’s best-selling novel, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. The official plotline of the series read, “Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.” Taylor Kitsch plays the role of Ben Edwards, a former US Navy SEAL who now works for the CIA. He uses his intelligence access to help Reece. All eight episodes of the series will premiere on July 1.

Samrat Prithviraj: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming on: July 1

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar play lead roles in Samrat Prithviraj. (Photo: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar-led historical drama Samrat Prithviraj will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 1. The film released in the theaters on June 3 and tanked at the box office. It mostly received negative reviews from the audience and film critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta called the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial “loud, lurid and colourful”. In her review, she wrote, “As befits its simplistic, shorn-of-nuance tone, this Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar film lurches between dialogue-baazi and blandness, and stays completely faithful to its stated intent.”

Miya Biwi Aur Murder: MX Player

Streaming on: July 1

Directed by Sunil Manchanda, the series revolves around a married couple, played by Manjari Fadnnis and Rajeev Khandelwal, whose relationship is undergoing a rough patch. One night their lives turn upside down as people get murdered and dead bodies start piling up. They have gangsters knocking at their door and also the police who come blackmailing them. Now, if they will survive the madness of the night will be revealed on July 1 when the show starts streaming on MX Player.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: Netflix

Streaming on: July 1

Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 will stream on Netflix. Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 will stream on Netflix.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 takes the story forward from its previous part, which ended with Vecna’s revelation that he’s none other than Henry Creel aka One. The official description of the series read, “Divided by distance but ever determined, our scattered friends face a frightening future. But it’s only the beginning. The beginning of the end.” The trailer of the series promised a lot of action and suspense for the viewers.

Koffee With Karan S7: Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming on: July 7

Koffee with Karan 7 will launch from July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. Koffee with Karan 7 will launch from July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Karan Johar-hosted chat show, Koffee With Karan is returning for its seventh season, but this time on Disney Plus Hotstar instead of releasing on TV. While there is no confirmation on the name of the celebrities who will be sipping the coffee with KJo on the ‘Koffee’ couch, it is rumoured that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be appearing on the show. In the teaser of the show, Karan has promised a ‘bigger, better and more beautiful’ experience for the fans of the chat show.

The Gone Game S2: Voot Select

Streaming on: July 7

The second season of The Gone Game, starring Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, picks up from where the first season ended. The search for Sahil Gujral, played by Arjun Mathur, continues. While some believe he died due to coronavirus, others think he was murdered by his wife and a close friend. But his wife, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, is sure he is alive. Actor Harleen Sethi has joined the ensemble this season.

Modern Love Hyderabad: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming on: July 8

Modern Love: Hyderabad will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Modern Love: Hyderabad will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

After Modern Love Mumbai, Amazon Prime Video is all set to present love stories from Hyderabad in its upcoming series, Modern Love Hyderabad. It features episodes directed by filmmakers Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, and Devika Bahudhanam. The different stories in the series showcase different shades and moods of love — from filial to romantic love. It stars Revathy, Nithya Menen, Malavika Nair and Ulka Gupta, among others.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls: Netflix

Streaming on: July 8

Ranveer Singh will go on a mission with Bear Grylls in Ranveer vs Wild.

Ranveer Singh is all set to make his digital debut with Netflix’s interactive reality special, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Following the same format as Grylls’ show You vs Wild, here Ranveer will be seen going to jungles, rock faces and caves with the British adventurer. In the trailer, Ranveer had said that he aims to find a wild and rare flower for his wife Deepika Padukone in the jungles of Serbia during his adventure.

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd: ZEE5

Streaming on: July 8

The TVF show, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd is the story of Suman (Amruta Subhash), who aims to earn money by hook or crook as she wants the custody of her children. To make both ends meet, she gets into the business of pickles. But while she tries to sell her homemade wares, she struggles because of the lack of proper finances and education. Also starring the likes of Yamini Das, Anup Soni, Anjana Sukhani and Anandeshwar Dwivedi, the six-part show will start streaming on ZEE5 on July 8.

Midnight In The Switchgrass: BookMyShow

Streaming on: July 8

Set in 2004, Midnight In The Switchgrass centres around an FBI agent (Megan Fox) and a Florida State officer (Emile Hirsch) who team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases. Bruce Willis plays Fox’s FBI agent partner. The thriller marked the directorial debut of producer Randall Emmett, who backed films such as The Irishman, 2 Guns and Silence.

Jaadugar: Netflix

Streaming on: July 15

Netflix film Jaadugar is headlined by OTT sensation Jitendra Kumar. The trailer of the film is underwhelming and doesn’t promise anything beyond the cliched story of a lover trying to woo his crush by getting his colony’s football team into the finals of a local tournament. It also stars Jaaved Jafferi and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. It has been helmed by Sameer Saxena.

Shoorveer: Disney Plus Hotstar

Streaming on: July 15

The story of Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming series Shoorveer goes like this: India is under attack and the best officers from the navy, army and air force are summoned to save the nation. How do they prepare for the counterattack and how they finally fight the enemy make up most of the episodes of the series. It stars Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari and Regina Cassandra, among others.

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi: Netflix

Streaming on: July 20

Indian Predator The Butcher of Delhi will stream on Netflix on July 20. Indian Predator The Butcher of Delhi will stream on Netflix on July 20.

The crime docu-series Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi chronicles the horrifying tale of heinous murders committed by a serial killer. He murdered people, decapitated their corpses and even left the bodies at the gate of Tihar jail in the national capital, challenging the police force to catch him if they can. The official logline of the series reads, “One city, one cold-blooded murderer and multiple horrifying crimes. Brace yourself for the most bone-chilling, blood-curdling true crime story you’ll ever see. Because this time, evil is closer than you thought it would be.”

Masaba Masaba: Netflix

Streaming on: July 29

The new season of Masaba Masaba will see Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba witnessing new highs and lows in life. Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, the show also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, along with Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera. It will start streaming on Netflix on July 29.

Scam 2003: SonyLIV

Streaming soon

Adapted from the Hindi book ‘Reporter ki Diary’, authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi delve into the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, who earned a fortune by printing fake stamp paper. The series, helmed by Hansal Mehta, promises to be an intriguing watch as it chronicles the rise and fall of the man from Khanapur in Karnataka and how he pulled off one of India’s most ingenious scams spread across multiple states. The scam value was alleged to be around a whopping Rs. 20,000 crores. Theatre actor Gagan Dev Riar will play the role of Abdul Karim Telgi in the series.