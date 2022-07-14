Janhvi Kapoor says life was like a ‘dream’ when mom Sridevi was alive: ‘Life was a fantasy’

Koffee with Karan Season 7 is back with its second episode and this time Karan Johar hosted Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on the show. Janhvi, who lost her mother Sridevi in 2018, revealed she is yet to come to terms with the loss of her mother. The Roohi actor also spoke about her bond with her half-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Janhvi said, “I think it would have been an impossibility to have to go through that without Anshula didi and Arjun bhaiya. Nothing can make up for the loss that I have endured I think. But it’s a new dynamic. I think I am a different person.”

Janhvi Kapoor also spoke about the person that she was when her mother was around and shared that remembering that life now feels like a “fantasy”. “It almost feels that the person I was when mom was around was a fantasy. And the life I had then was a fantasy. I mean, of course, there were issues like every family has, but it was idyllic and it seems almost like a dream.”

When Karan Johar asked her if her dream shattered, Janhvi said, “The reality that I am living now is so anchored. It feels secure only because of Arjun Bhaiya and Anshula didi. I’d like to think that I have retained and preserved whatever she has instilled in me but it almost hurts to remember the person that I was because it was different.”

Jahnvi Kapoor further shared that she is happier than she has been in a while but confessed that she is yet to deal with her loss. “I don’t think I have dealt with it to be honest, and I should but I’m happier than I’ve been in a long time,” she said.

Janhvi Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor was earlier married to Mona Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Boney’s children from his first marriage.