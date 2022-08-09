scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as ‘Shiva No 1’

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will appear on Thursday's episode of Koffee with Karan, hosted by Karan Johar. Sonam hilariously gets the name of Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra wrong, calling it 'Shiva No 1'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 9, 2022 11:37:16 am
Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are both veterans of Koffee with Karan.

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have been revealed as the latest guests on Koffee with Karan. The cousins will appear on the next episode of the popular chat show, hosted by Karan Johar. Koffee with Karan returned for a seventh season in July, and has aired five episodes that received mixed reactions from fans.

A heavily pregnant Sonam wore a black dress to the show, while Arjun wore a tan jacket. Sonam has made a reputation for herself as among the most controversial guests in the show’s history, with numerous headline-making statements to her credit. In the past, Sonam caused a stir with her comments about Ranbir Kapoor not being good boyfriend material, and about the assumption that plain-looking actresses are all talented.

Also read |When Sonam Kapoor said that just because one looks like they’re ‘from the pind’ doesn’t mean they’re a good actor: ‘It’s rubbish’

She appears to be in fine form this season as well, at least as far as the one-minute teaser is concerned. Sonam revealed that her brothers have slept with all her friends, and that between them, ‘there’s no one left’. Arjun was scandalised. He said, “What kind of sister are you? What are you saying about us?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

He said that it feels like he’s been called on the show only to be trolled by Sonam. “Sonam is back, ladies and gentlemen!” Arjun declared. But this was before Sonam seemingly didn’t know the name of Ranbir’s upcoming film, the Rs 300 crore, 10-years-in-the-making epic, Brahmastra. She described it as ‘Ayan’s film’, and when co-producer Karan asked her if she knew what it is called, she fumbled, and called it “Shiva number 1.” Arjun face-palmed, and sighed, “You’re a mess, yaar Sonam.”

Karan also asked Arjun about how he has saved the contact of girlfriend Malaika Arora on his phone. The actor replied that it’s Malaika because he likes her name. He also spoke about how self-obsessed his cousin his. “She doesn’t wait for others to compliment her,” Arjun joked, to which Sonam said that it’s the part of being Anil Kapoor’s daughter.

The latest season of Koffee with Karan has featured Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, and most recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan. The new episode will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 11 at 12 am.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 11:27:02 am

Most Popular

1

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

2

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'

5

All eyes on Bihar as Nitish Kumar signals switching sides again, parties meet today

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
Jairam Ramesh: ‘Govt did not have much of a legislative agenda... appetit...
Jairam Ramesh: ‘Govt did not have much of a legislative agenda... appetit...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
Bronze medallist at CWG

Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help kids' growth

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help kids' growth

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai
Know Your City

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sam Bahadur
Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur is ‘now filming’: Details about film on Sam Manekshaw’s life
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement