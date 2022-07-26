Koffee with Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda says he ‘wouldn’t mind a threesome,’ fan says ‘Don’t spoil him…’

July 26, 2022 8:02:52 pm
As soon as the new Koffee with Karan Season 7 trailer hit the internet, people couldn’t stop dissecting the guests’ statements and giving their two cents about them. The upcoming episode of the chat show will feature Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. Koffee with Karan returned for a new season in July.
In the video, host Karan Johar teased Vijay about the ‘cheesy’ comments Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor had made about him in their appearance on the show. A red-faced Vijay didn’t know how to respond to that. Both Sara and Janhvi had implied that they had a crush on him. Later on, during a round of questioning, Vijay admitted that he ‘wouldn’t mind a threesome’ and that he has ‘done it in a car.’
Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was teased about her alleged link-up with Aditya Roy Kapur. Fans who rushed to the comments section to support Vijay on his Koffee debut, requested Karan and Ananya to ‘not spoil’ him. One fan wrote, “Don’t spoil Vijay, he is a gem of a person.” Another person commented about Sara wanting to date the actors Ananya has worked with, hinting at Sara’s previous crush and relationship with Kartik Aaryan. Kartik has worked with Ananya on Pati Patni Aur Woh.
“Sara has some serious issue with ananya😂when ananya was working with Kartik, Sara wanted to date him….. Now it’s Vijay (sic),” one person wrote. Another comment read, “I don’t understand one thing why sara always want to date a boy who at that time is working with ananya.. when she said she want to date kartik.. he was working with ananya for pati patni aaur woh and now Vijay deverkonda…. but I genuinely find ananya sweet humble and beautiful and also I like Vijay and ananya together offscreen (sic).” Another user lamented how KWK has become quite sexual of late: “Why has this show become so sexual? The previous seasons are genuinely so good, subtle and entertaining.”
Koffee with Karan Season 7 will return with a new episode this Thursday at 7 pm on Disney Plus Hotstar.
