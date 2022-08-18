Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra ensure a fun episode with hilarious rapid-fire, quiz

When Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan came into our lives, it showed us the personal side of our favourite celebrities, whom we only knew through their characters till then. They would come out of their ‘star’ mode and get up, close and personal with Johar, who never hesitated to dig deep into their lives. The personalities on his show also gave the gossip-hungry audience a lot of fodder. However, since the beginning of the seventh season, it felt it had lost its way and became another promotional vehicle for the stars who had films releasing around the corner.

But, thank you, Karan, for getting Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra on the couch. It was fun to watch Sidharth and Vicky giggling, teasing and talking like regular people with no hidden intention of promoting any of their upcoming projects.

The conversation began with Vicky getting grilled about his wedding with Katrina Kaif. Of course, how could Johar have left the chance of repeating that his show has led to two beautiful marriages in Bollywood?

The Uri star candidly spoke about how Katrina “grounds” him and “states hard facts” to him that he should know. He called himself “fortunate” to find a life partner in her. Besides talking about all the lovey-dovey stuff, he also gave a little peek into his married life where his closet space is getting smaller by the day, and one day it might come down to just a drawer since Katrina has taken up all the space.

While Vicky was comfortable talking about his life with Katrina, Sidharth Malhotra was visibly uncomfortable and awkward as KJo tried to push him to speak about his relationship with Kiara Advani. With none coming, Johar took it upon himself and called Kiara his ‘girlfriend’ while Malhotra sat there with a plastic smile. He got comfortable as the topic shifted away from Advani.

Not just Sidharth and Vicky, in the episode Karan also seemed to be in the element as he took his case by trashing Student Of The Year, the launch project of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth. He admitted the film had “no screenplay” and “there was no scope for any performance.” When Sidharth tried to interrupt and say there was depth in his character, KJo shrugged it off. It’s good to know the filmmaker at least knows the reality of his films. He said about Student of the Year, “When I wrote ‘Directed By: Karan Johar’, I knew nobody is looking for logic only.”

After the conversations about cinema and relationships came the saucy rapid-fire round. For once this season, the celebrities on the Koffee couch threw diplomacy out of the window. The hilarious bit of the segment was imagining Karan Johar being a part of Gangs of Wasseypur in his Gucci and Prada outfits.

Advertisement

The quiz round was fun as Vicky’s Punjabi-ness came out with every question. He is definitely as Punjabi as one can get – as his pronunciation of “toilet” will attest.

P.S. Kaushal’s effortless dance on ‘Sheila ki Jawani’ has my heart.