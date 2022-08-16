Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he’s marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina’s comment on his shirtless pic

August 16, 2022 11:49:31 am
The next episode of Koffee With Karan season seven will have “men of the moment” — Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra on the Koffee couch with the host Karan Johar. The two men will be spilling some secrets about their personal lives. In the teaser of the upcoming episode, Karan is seen asking Sidharth about his marriage plans with girlfriend Kiara Advani.
The teaser begins with Karan calling Vicky and Sidharth “two regular Punjabi boys” and Vicky giving the episode the title of the ‘Punjabi episode’. Referring to Vicky’s last appearance on Koffee With Karan when he was floored on being told about Katrina Kaif’s fondness towards him, Karan said, “It was a very momentous Koffee With Karan for you the last time”. Sidharth added to it by saying, “Iska toh roka hua tha yahan pe (he got engaged here only)”.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 in a lavish but intimate wedding in Rajasthan. As per KJo, their love story started on the couch of Koffee With Karan.
During the teaser, Karan also tries to dig deep into Sidharth’s personal life by asking, “Now that you are dating Kiara Advani, any future plans?” The Shershaah actor replied, “I am manifesting it today..’ Karan interrupted him, “That you will marry Kiara Advani?” Sidharth gave a non-committal response, making KJo call him a “biba munda”.
In a segment of the show, Karan will also be sharing a few social media reactions to Vicky and Sidharth’s post. He reads one of the comments on Vicky’s shirtless post, “Vicky Kaushal in shirtless mode, makes my ovaries explode.” While Vicky blushes after hearing the comment, Sidharth asked him how did Katrina react to the picture. The Sardar Udham actor revealed, “She said the lighting was good”, leaving both Karan and Sidharth laughing.
The episode featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on Thursday at midnight.
