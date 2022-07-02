scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

Koffee with Karan season 7 trailer: Ranveer Singh reveals he has ‘sex playlists’, Sara Ali Khan says her ex is ‘everyone’s ex’

Koffee With Karan season 7 is set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 7 onwards.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 2, 2022 4:40:23 pm
karan johar koffee with karan season 7Karan Johar is returning to OTT space as the host of Koffee With Karan season 7.

Koffee With Karan, across six eventful seasons, has become synonymous with gossip and controversy. And looks like the season 7 is not going to be any different. The trailer for Koffee with Karan 7 was unveiled on Saturday, ahead of the show’s return next week, and it gives a glimpse of how the upcoming season of Karan Johar’s popular show is going to up the ante.

The full list of this season’s celebrity guests isn’t available yet, but the trailer revealed interesting pairings. Ranveer Singh will be paired with his Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor will be paired with Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday will appear alongside her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Other pairs included Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor. The trailer had several highlights, including Ranveer saying that he has multiple ‘sex playlists’, Sara making a tongue-in-cheek comment about her ‘ex’, and Samantha accusing Karan for being the reason behind many ‘unhappy marriages’.

 

ALSO READ |Karan Johar begs, pleads and emotionally blackmails celebs to appear on Koffee with Karan 7, watch

Karan had earlier shared how the essence of the show was to be candid and to have fun, but that has become more difficult these days, given that people have become more cautious about what they say on the show. Karan told Film Companion, “Everyone is so like, ‘will you ask me about this’, ‘will you not ask me about this.’ Can you cut that out? I mean what happened to candour and I mean what happened to good old repartee and casual interview? I mean I have got cricketers into trouble and I don’t even have anything to do with them yet I have even managed to do that.”

Karan Johar had revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has flat-out refused to do the show, because he said that ‘public perception’ can be shaped on one’s performance on the couch. The filmmaker-turned-host shared what Ranbir told him. “I am not coming on your show. He is like I have to pay the price for this for too long. Why should I do this to myself. He said, ‘I love you and I’ll meet you at your house and talk to you. You give me coffee at home. But please I am not coming for the show,” Karan said.

Best of Express Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...Premium
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...
More Premium Stories >>

The new edition of the show was announced earlier this year. Previous seasons aired on Star World. However, the show is now set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 7 onwards.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor
Inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor’s cute, love-filled European family vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement