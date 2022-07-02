Koffee with Karan season 7 trailer: Ranveer Singh reveals he has ‘sex playlists’, Sara Ali Khan says her ex is ‘everyone’s ex’

Koffee With Karan, across six eventful seasons, has become synonymous with gossip and controversy. And looks like the season 7 is not going to be any different. The trailer for Koffee with Karan 7 was unveiled on Saturday, ahead of the show’s return next week, and it gives a glimpse of how the upcoming season of Karan Johar’s popular show is going to up the ante.

The full list of this season’s celebrity guests isn’t available yet, but the trailer revealed interesting pairings. Ranveer Singh will be paired with his Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor will be paired with Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday will appear alongside her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Other pairs included Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor. The trailer had several highlights, including Ranveer saying that he has multiple ‘sex playlists’, Sara making a tongue-in-cheek comment about her ‘ex’, and Samantha accusing Karan for being the reason behind many ‘unhappy marriages’.

It’s edgy? It’s spicy? It’s playful?

It’s all of the above – catch a sneak peek into some of the guests making this season the hottest one ever!#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on @DisneyPlusHS @apoorvamehta18 @jahnvio @aneeshabaig @Dharmatic_ pic.twitter.com/sJv9NeZzuf — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 2, 2022

Karan had earlier shared how the essence of the show was to be candid and to have fun, but that has become more difficult these days, given that people have become more cautious about what they say on the show. Karan told Film Companion, “Everyone is so like, ‘will you ask me about this’, ‘will you not ask me about this.’ Can you cut that out? I mean what happened to candour and I mean what happened to good old repartee and casual interview? I mean I have got cricketers into trouble and I don’t even have anything to do with them yet I have even managed to do that.”

Karan Johar had revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has flat-out refused to do the show, because he said that ‘public perception’ can be shaped on one’s performance on the couch. The filmmaker-turned-host shared what Ranbir told him. “I am not coming on your show. He is like I have to pay the price for this for too long. Why should I do this to myself. He said, ‘I love you and I’ll meet you at your house and talk to you. You give me coffee at home. But please I am not coming for the show,” Karan said.

The new edition of the show was announced earlier this year. Previous seasons aired on Star World. However, the show is now set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 7 onwards.