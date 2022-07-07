Koffee with Karan Season 7: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt give Karan Johar show an opening it deserves

Celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan returned with a new season on Thursday, after a hiatus of three years. In the first episode, Karan Johar hosted two of Hindi cinema’s “most versatile actors of this generation”, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

As KJo promised in Koffee with Karan Season 7’s announcement, there was a lot more to the show than games and gossip. There were conversations about love and loss. And the host also addressed the elephant in the room. He talked about the Hindi film industry being vilified in the last two years, and also took Singh’s “nepo bias” remark in his stride.

“Freshly minted dulhaniya” Alia Bhatt opened up about dealing with the death of ‘uncle’ Rishi Kapoor, the day when Ranbir proposed to her, and her wedding day when all she wanted was the ceremony to get over before sunset so that she could get to click her wedding pictures during the golden hour. The actor also revealed how her wedding happened the way she always wanted — in a simple way and that too at her house.

Karan Johar did what he does best in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7. (Photo: Disney+ Hostar) Karan Johar did what he does best in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7. (Photo: Disney+ Hostar)

Ranveer Singh, “the eternal dulha” (as Karan Johar introduced him), brought the fun element to the episode. He was unabashedly real on the show. The actor had no qualms about sulking when he lost the Koffee game, or when Alia Bhatt chose Varun Dhawan as the better co-star over him. Singh even hinted at his probable tough time at home as he failed to answer trivia questions about wife Deepika Padukone.

The Simmba star also opened up about making his relationship with Padukone’s parents better. He went all out in the Koffee Bingo where he did everything mentioned on the list, from making out in a vanity van to having a sex playlist. During his turn in the ‘Rapid Fire’ round, which he won, the actor unknowingly confirmed the relationship of Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh and also admitted to stalking Kiara Advani as he likes her.

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar’s off-screen camaraderie was visible on the show as well. It was quite obvious how KJo knows almost everything about Bhatt’s life. Maybe, more than what the actor wanted to share. The host shared details of her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, from the time they eyed each other to the time when Kapoor’s eyes welled up on seeing Bhatt as a bride on their wedding day.

With the episode, the host probably fed the curiosity of Alia Bhatt fans and asked everything they wanted to know about her too secretive love life. He just might be the new BFF of Bhatt’s fans, who they never knew existed always.

To sum it up, if you are looking for deep meaningful conversations from the stars on what is happening in the country, or in the movie business, Koffee with Karan is still not for you. Once again, here you will only find KJo chasing the personal lives of stars and getting confessions out of them. But if you are here for entertainment, you won’t be disappointed.