Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

On Koffee with Karan, Maheep Kapoor gives hilarious marital advice to Deepika-Ranveer, Vicky-Katrina and Alia-Ranbir: ‘Good sex, good sex, good sex’

Maheep Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Bhavana Pandey appeared on the latest episode of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. Maheep proceeded to give marital advice to some of Bollywood's biggest couples.

Koffee with Karan

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan featured Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast members Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, who were joined by Gauri Khan. All three divas unleashed their quirky sides as they discussed their lives in the entertainment industry.

 

When Karan Johar asked Maheep Kapoor what marriage advice she’d like to give to the young Bollywood couples such as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Maheep said, “Who am I to give them advice? But obviously, good sex, good sex, good sex, and don’t share the wardrobe.” When asked what her advice would be for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, she said, “Good sex, good sex, good sex, and baby duties should be equal.” Her advice for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif was, “Good sex, good sex, good sex, and Vicky has got Katrina, so it is all good in the hood, I guess!” Maheep’s frank and candid answers left her friends and the host in splits.

Maheep and Bhavana featured in the recently released second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Sajdeh. Maheep and actor Sanjay Kapoor have been happily married for 25 years now, whereas Bhavana is married to actor Chunky Panday.

Gauri Khan was a complete revelation as she spoke candidly spoke about her husband, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She also addressed Aryan Khan’s arrest and said, “Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through.”

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 09:58:04 am
