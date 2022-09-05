Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif suggests having ‘suhaagdin’ as Alia Bhatt called suhaagraat a myth

As Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh appeared on the opening episode of Koffee With Karan 7, she had pointed out that she was so tired after her wedding, she had no energy left for suhaagraat. As Katrina Kaif appeared on the show with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, she had the solution for this.

While Alia dismissed suhaagraat as a myth, Katrina suggested, “It does not always have to be a suhaag raat. It can also be a suhaag din”. Karan said he loved the suggestion. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married earlier this year in Rajasthan which was attended only by their family and closest friends.

Meanwhile, Katrina’s co-stars from Phone Booth claimed they were both single. Siddhant said he is so single that even Ishaan is single after hanging out with him. The duo was seen getting highly competitive as they played the game with Katrina, with some of their answers cracking up Karan.

Koffee With Karan is getting divisive reactions like every season. The host recently addressed it when he said in an interview, “A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining, because I wonder why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it? I read the threads on Twitter and other portals; reels and reels of discourse that people are having about KWK… and I feel very moved and touched. I’m like, that’s a lot of time you have taken out of your lives to write such a long column on something you hated so much.”

