scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif suggests having ‘suhaagdin’ as Alia Bhatt called suhaagraat a myth

Koffee With Karan 7 promo: Katrina Kaif has a solution for Alia Bhatt’s ‘no energy for suhagraat’ comment. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter take the couch with her.

karan johar, katrina kaif, Koffee With KaranKoffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif will be seen in the Karan Johar's show with her Phone Booth co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

As Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh appeared on the opening episode of Koffee With Karan 7, she had pointed out that she was so tired after her wedding, she had no energy left for suhaagraat. As Katrina Kaif appeared on the show with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, she had the solution for this.

Also read |Karan Johar scandalised after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan’s mother: ‘She never…’

While Alia dismissed suhaagraat as a myth, Katrina suggested, “It does not always have to be a suhaag raat. It can also be a suhaag din”. Karan said he loved the suggestion. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married earlier this year in Rajasthan which was attended only by their family and closest friends.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Meanwhile, Katrina’s co-stars from Phone Booth claimed they were both single. Siddhant said he is so single that even Ishaan is single after hanging out with him. The duo was seen getting highly competitive as they played the game with Katrina, with some of their answers cracking up Karan.

Koffee With Karan is getting divisive reactions like every season. The host recently addressed it when he said in an interview, “A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining, because I wonder why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it? I read the threads on Twitter and other portals; reels and reels of discourse that people are having about KWK… and I feel very moved and touched. I’m like, that’s a lot of time you have taken out of your lives to write such a long column on something you hated so much.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

So far, Koffee with Karan has hosted Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, Kabir Singh stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, Punjabi boys Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, cousins Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan, Liger actors Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, friends Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 11:47:33 am
Next Story

Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in Oscar favourite The Whale

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

Anahita Pandole, husband shifted to Mumbai hospital
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole, husband shifted to Mumbai hospital

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

House of the Dragon: A taste of the old GoT madness
Episode 3 Review

House of the Dragon: A taste of the old GoT madness

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'
Teachers' Day 2022

How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rishi kapoor family
Rishi Kapoor’s 70th birth anniversary: Neetu, Ranbir and Riddhima remember him with ‘a cheer, not a tear’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement