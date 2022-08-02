Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor dodges question about ‘quality sex’, Aamir Khan says ‘Kaise sawal puch raha hai?’ Watch promo

The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 will see Laal Singh Chaddha co-actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in conversation with the host Karan Johar. And it looks like, Aamir has come prepared to roast Karan for talking about other people’s sex lives.

In the promo, when Karan asked Kareena if ‘quality sex’ after babies is a myth or a fact, Kareena told him ‘you wouldn’t know’. KJo warned her by saying that his mother would be watching the show and Aamir interrupted, “Your mother doesn’t mind you talking about other people’s sex life?”

Aamir also asked Kareena what she tolerates in him that she wouldn’t tolerate in others. Kareena responded, “You take 100-200 days to finish a film. Akshay Kumar finishes it in 30 days.” Her response left Aamir surprised. Not only this, Kareena picked on Aamir for his fashion sense and rated it as a “minus” in typical Poo fashion.

Aamir told Karan that Kareena is “insulting” him in every second sentence, while Kareena said, “And you thought Aamir will be boring.”

The episode featuring Kareena and Aamir will stream on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday. Until now, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have been on the show.