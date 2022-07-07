Koffee with Karan Season 7: Karan Johar says Hindi film industry was ‘put in the dungeon for 2 years’

The first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, dropped on Thursday. The opening minutes of the celebrity chat show saw Karan Johar addressing the ‘Boycott Bollywood‘ trend that has been all over social media in the last two years.

Talking to Bhatt, KJo said, “Alia, you and I were just discussing that we never thought this would happen. I never thought I would come back.” To this, Bhatt said, “Yeah. I didn’t think. I thought we are done. I was quite sad.” Then, Singh, who appeared clueless, asked, “Why?” and Bhatt, with a surprised expression, said, “Just… Like whatever happened. You know…”

Karan Johar then shared how the Hindi film industry was vilified in the last two years. “We as an industry were vilified. We were put in the dungeon for two years. Even I went through a lot and it was not an easy time. And at that point of time, it was like the snake emojis used to come out every time Koffee with Karan was mentioned. And at one point I also thought that I am never going to come back with the show because there was a lot of attack.”

Ranveer Singh called the accusations “baseless, unfair and unwarranted”. And KJo went on to say that he was often compared to snakes during this time. “Either they call me GayJo, or the snake emoji comes out. I don’t know why. Which part of me feels or seems like a snake I don’t know.”

The first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 marked Alia Bhatt’s sixth appearance on the show. It was Ranveer Singh’s fifth appearance on the show.

In a recent chat with PTI, Karan Johar said that the social media hate against Bollywood is just a mirage. He shared, “There was a lot of social media hate generally towards Bollywood at one point and ‘Koffee with Karan’ popped up as one of the targets… But I knew even then that this is all virtual, it’s not real. It’s not really the truth because had it been why would Disney+ Hotstar want to do the show? Why would actors want to come on the show?”

The latest season of Koffee with Karan will see Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon as guests.

Koffee with Karan 7 is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.