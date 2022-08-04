Koffee with Karan 7 episode 5 review: Aamir Khan gets a 10 for his humour, has more sass than Kareena Kapoor

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on the fifth episode of Koffee with Karan season seven, and the show has managed to ‘redeem’ itself. It has been meandering after a blazing start with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Though the episode began with the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha, which everyone knew was bound to happen with Aamir and Kareena coming together, it got better when the two stars, especially Aamir, got into the Koffee zone.

After the initial 12-13 minutes, the conversation moved on from Laal Singh Chaddha, how Kareena was cast for it, and why she hasn’t watched the film yet, and introduced us to a never-seen-before Aamir. This Aamir was candid, funny, sassy, talkative, and a total troll who didn’t miss a single chance to pick on KJo. During the episode, Karan Johar was forced to tell Aamir, “You have not spoken so much in your life before. You’re not allowing me to ask any questions.” Whoever has known Aamir or has watched his interviews or him in the public space, would agree with Karan.

From telling Karan Johar that he doesn’t like anything about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham besides Poo’s character to calling out deafening music at Bollywood parties, Aamir was more savage than he has probably ever been in his three decades in the film industry. It was hilarious to see him tell Karan, “Jab bhi aap show karte ho, koi na koi rota hi hai, kisi na kisi ki beizzati hoti hai (Whenever you do a show, someone or the other ends up hurt)”. All Aamir fans should watch this episode.

Mr Perfectionist, who has been guarded about his personal life, also spoke candidly about missing those special moments with his family and not nurturing his relationships because of his passion for work. He shared how he now wishes he was more involved in his children’s growing-up years.

While Aamir was a revelation, the Kareena Kapoor who crushed all the diplomacy under her heels whenever she sat on the KwK couch was missing in action. As Karan said, she was either “too full of herself” or was being way too diplomatic. For once, I agreed with the filmmaker when he said the rapid fire round with Kareena can go down as the worst in the history of the show. She had no answers to questions like, “Who will not be invited to Ranbir Kapoor or Shahid Kapoor’s party?” or “Who is the best actor and actress today according to you?”

Overall, this episode of the chat show was way better than the ones featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda.