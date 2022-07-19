Koffee with Karan ep 3 teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu cuts Karan Johar off as he addresses her marriage, Akshay Kumar calls her ‘my jodidaar’

July 19, 2022 11:31:43 am
The third episode of Koffee with Karan will feature actors Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The popular (but controversial) chat show returned for a 14th season earlier this month, and has already featured guests Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.
A one-minute teaser for the episode revealed that Akshay and Samantha became fast friends on the couch. In fact, he entered with Samantha in his arms. Karan also attempted to address Samantha’s marriage with Naga Chaitanya, but she cut him off, and said that he’s the reason behind bad marriages, because of the idyllic scenarios presented in his films. Samantha and Chaitanya separated last year. Akshay was glad of the tone Samantha took during his KwK debut and called her his ‘jodidaar’.
Karan also asked Akshay what he would’ve done if he was in Will Smith’s place at the Oscars, and comedian Chris Rock had joked about his wife, Twinkle Khanna. Akshay said, “Paid for his funeral.” Will Smith was banned from the Oscars for 10 years after slapping Rock on stage, after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition.
In the game segment of the episode, Samantha and Akshay participated in a series of dance performances, ranging from the ridiculous to the steamy. Karan appears to be very confident about the episode. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “Akshay is a lot of fun. He comes alive with the guest next to him. We’ve had Akshay with Tina, his wife. It was a riot. We’ve had him with Ranveer Singh, it was a riot. And trust me, his episode with Samantha is another riot.”
Other guests this season include Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and more. This is the first Koffee with Karan season to debut directly on Disney+ Hotstar. Previous seasons aired on Star World.
