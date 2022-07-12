Koffee with Karan 7 episode 2 teaser: After Karan Johar confirms Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan dated, she says ‘my ex is everyone’s ex’

Karan Johar has shared a teaser for the second episode of Koffee with Karan season 7, featuring actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The show’s latest season premiered last week, with an episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the guests.

In the minute-long teaser, Karan asked Sara and Janhvi how they came to be friends. “So many people have told us this, that y’all bring out the obscene side in you.” Sara looked directly into the camera and said, “Watch out.”

It was on the same couch that Sara candidly confessed that she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan, which appeared to kick-start a real-life romance between the two. While neither has publicly admitted that they dated — Sara and Kartik were rumoured to have split up after working on their film Love Aaj Kal — Karan in a recent interview said that the couch has facilitated several real-life romances, including Sara and Kartik’s.

Karan asked Sara to name another boy that she wants to date, and Sara quickly said, “No,” before naming Vijay Deverakonda. But Karan said that he sees Vijay and Janhvi making for a good pair.

Incidentally, Kartik was also rumoured to have dated Janhvi. They were supposed to work together on Dostana 2, produced by Karan, but Dharma Productions abruptly announced that the film would be recast following weeks of rumours about Karan and Kartik having fallen out. Perhaps making a reference about the Kartik in the room, Karan asked Sara to list ‘one reason why your ex is your ex,” and Sara replied, “Because he’s everyone’s ex.” Janhvi almost fell off the couch.

This is the first time that Koffee with Karan is streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Previous seasons all aired on Star World. Other guests that will appear on the show this season include Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and more.