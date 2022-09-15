Koffee with Karan 7: Karan Johar reveals Varun Dhawan was in ‘on and off relationship’ with Natasha Dalal, says the actor ‘had interactions with many girls’

The 11th episode of Koffee with Karan season 7 saw JugJugg Jeeyo actors Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor getting into a candid conversation with host Karan Johar. The episode featured several fun moments where they spoke about their work, competition in the film industry, and their personal lives.

During the episode, Karan also implied that even though Varun is now married to his ‘school sweetheart’ Natasha Dalal, he had previously developed quite the reputation as the ‘boy about town’. Varun tried his best to deflect the topic, and said, “But I’m married now.” It has long been believed that Varun and Natasha had been in a relationship for years before tying the knot in 2021.

Karan Johar asked Varun Dhawan what married life has been like for him, and the actor said, “It’s been amazing. It’s the best thing that has happened to me in my life. She’s the balancing factor in my life, and she doesn’t even ask for much. She doesn’t demand much. She just wants my time. She’s amazing.”

Addressing the subject of infidelity, Karan said that Varun was in an ‘off and on’ relationship with Natasha before they decided to ‘cement it’ and get married. When the host asked Varun if he endorses infidelity, the actor said, “Not at all.” Karan then remarked, “You were on and off in your relationship dynamic with Natasha before that, and you’ve, of course, been a boy about town, and that’s the way it should be.” Varun pretended to not understand, and Karan clarified, “I don’t know how to word it in a way that doesn’t… You’ve had a fair amount of interactions with many girls, before you decided to cement your relationship and get married, and well done.”

Besides revealing some interesting details about their lives, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor also had some fun during the quiz round. Both of them even showed their skills in a dance-off.

Koffee with Karan 7 has already hosted actors such as Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.