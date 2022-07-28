Koffee with Karan 7: Ananya Panday gets Karan Johar on call with Kartik Aaryan

July 28, 2022 7:48:49 pm
Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda appeared as guests on Thursday’s episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, and spoke about not only their film and careers, but also indulged host Karan Johar in some gossip. Panday spoke about her contemporaries, while Deverakonda gave a passionate answer about what inspires him to go on in life.
But it was a surprise (voice) cameo right at the end of the episode that fans of the show won’t see coming. During the newly introduced quiz round at the end, KJo asked both Panday and Deverakonda to call up their celebrity friends and get them to say, “Hey Karan, it’s me.” The person who gets a hold of the most celebrities, wins the round.
Ananya Panday got none other than Kartik Aaryan on the line. “Kartik, Kartik, say ‘hey Karan, it’s me’,” Panday said on the phone, which was on speaker mode. “And tell him what you’re doing,” she added. Before Aaryan could answer, Karan Johar interjected, “He’s again promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa if I know right.” The actor confirmed KJo’s guess, and said, “I’m at home, promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”
While a simple call between one of the biggest Hindi filmmakers and one of the biggest new stars of Hindi cinema isn’t unusual, the call between Johar and Aaryan is significant because the two were rumoured to have had a major fallout last year, which left fans convinced that they weren’t on talking terms.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s rumoured fallout happened while they were working on Dostana 2, and reports suggested that Aaryan wasn’t entirely accommodating on set.
The actor left the project after having filmed portions of it with co-star Janhvi Kapoor. Confirming rumours that all wasn’t well, Dharma Productions announced that Dostana 2 would be recast, and chose to maintain a ‘dignified silence’ on the matter. Aaryan has also refused to delve too deep into the matter, and has said on multiple occasions that bad press doens’t affect him any more. Their equation with each other was once again called into question after Aaryan was one of the most notable absentees at KJo’s 50th birthday bash. The two were, however, spotted in close vicinity at a recent industry event.
The latest season of Koffee with Karan has featured stars such as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will appear on the show to promote their film Laal Singh Chaddha.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’Premium
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Latest News
India says it will protect its interests as Chinese boat heads to Sri Lanka
Russian missile strike kills five people in central Ukraine – governor
19-year-old junior national boxing champion found dead in field, police claim drug overdose
Vijay Deverakonda doesn’t think Arjun Reddy was misogynistic, but adds ‘these are your worst nightmares as a woman’
IND vs WI 1st T20: Rohit-led formidable India eye ODI encore against hapless Windies
NE Delhi riots: Unconnected incidents put together to show conspiracy, Umar Khalid’s counsel tells HC
These are the best tropical islands for remote work
Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan shoot for Koffee with Karan Season 7, photos go viral
Sunny Leone signs Anurag Kashyap’s film, shares news with a note of gratitude: ‘You took a chance on me’
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Tests for Bail’ or ‘James Bond’ for UPSC CSE
BCCI should allow Indian cricketers to participate in foreign T20 leagues: Gilchrist
Witness ’75 years of Reel Magic’ with a special package celebrating landmark films from each decade