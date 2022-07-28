scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Koffee with Karan 7: Ananya Panday gets Karan Johar on call with Kartik Aaryan

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan 7, featuring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, also had a surprise cameo from none other than Kartik Aaryan.

July 28, 2022 7:48:49 pm
Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda appeared as guests on Thursday’s episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, and spoke about not only their film and careers, but also indulged host Karan Johar in some gossip. Panday spoke about her contemporaries, while Deverakonda gave a passionate answer about what inspires him to go on in life.

But it was a surprise (voice) cameo right at the end of the episode that fans of the show won’t see coming. During the newly introduced quiz round at the end, KJo asked both Panday and Deverakonda to call up their celebrity friends and get them to say, “Hey Karan, it’s me.” The person who gets a hold of the most celebrities, wins the round.

Ananya Panday got none other than Kartik Aaryan on the line. “Kartik, Kartik, say ‘hey Karan, it’s me’,” Panday said on the phone, which was on speaker mode. “And tell him what you’re doing,” she added. Before Aaryan could answer, Karan Johar interjected, “He’s again promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa if I know right.” The actor confirmed KJo’s guess, and said, “I’m at home, promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

While a simple call between one of the biggest Hindi filmmakers and one of the biggest new stars of Hindi cinema isn’t unusual, the call between Johar and Aaryan is significant because the two were rumoured to have had a major fallout last year, which left fans convinced that they weren’t on talking terms.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s rumoured fallout happened while they were working on Dostana 2, and reports suggested that Aaryan wasn’t entirely accommodating on set.

The actor left the project after having filmed portions of it with co-star Janhvi Kapoor. Confirming rumours that all wasn’t well, Dharma Productions announced that Dostana 2 would be recast, and chose to maintain a ‘dignified silence’ on the matter. Aaryan has also refused to delve too deep into the matter, and has said on multiple occasions that bad press doens’t affect him any more. Their equation with each other was once again called into question after Aaryan was one of the most notable absentees at KJo’s 50th birthday bash. The two were, however, spotted in close vicinity at a recent industry event.

The latest season of Koffee with Karan has featured stars such as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will appear on the show to promote their film Laal Singh Chaddha.

