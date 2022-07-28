Koffee with Karan 7: Ananya Panday finds Aditya Roy Kapur ‘hot’, talks about her ‘exes’ Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan

July 28, 2022 3:47:34 pm
Ananya Panday is set to shed her inhibitions and reveal details about her rumoured boyfriends and current crush in the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7. Ananya, who’ll grace the couch with her Liger co-star and Bollywood’s current favourite Vijay Deverakonda, will be making many confessions about her personal life too.
In his signature fashion, host Karan Johar will tease Ananya about her past relationships and rumoured affairs with Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aaryan. Ananya will be seen saying, “I am the most indiscreet person on this planet.” Karan further prods Ananya about her current crush. Ananya quickly replies, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.”
View this post on Instagram
In the teaser of the episode, we saw Karan talking about a Bollywood party. He hinted that something “brew between Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur” at the party. A red-faced Ananya stops Karan from revealing more, but the sneak peek was enough to pique the interest of fans.
In another teaser video of Koffee With Karan 7, we saw Vijay Deverakonda saying a few lines to Ananya Panday in Telugu, which translates to, “You are a very cute girl but stop flirting with me like this.” A charmed Ananya responds with, “That’s so sexy, say it again.” But their interaction is interrupted by Karan Johar.
The episode is on the sidelines of the promotion of their upcoming actioner Liger, which is being bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Koffee with Karan Season 7 episode, featuring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 28.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Latest News
Nestle India Q2 profit falls 4.3% to Rs 515.34 crore, net sales up 15.7% to Rs 4,006.86 crore
No channel wanted Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 6 years: Creator reminisces as show completes 14 years
Lego set gives hint about next Black Panther
Karnataka: 2 arrested for BJP youth worker’s murder
Sanjay Dutt defends Shamshera as film flops: ‘Horrible that people don’t respect the hard work’
Was shocked and shaken by Darlings script: Vijay Varma
Potentially deadly bacteria detected in US soil for first time
Ekta Kapoor shuts down reporter for asking about Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut: ‘Yeh kaisa question hai?’
Pune police constable found dead at home in suspected suicide
Indian women look to bury WC ghosts, seek Tokyo inspiration to end medal drought
Hidden Menace: Massive methane leaks speed up climate change
World Hepatitis Day 2022: Expert debunks myths related to the infectious liver disease