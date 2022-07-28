scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Koffee with Karan 7: Ananya Panday finds Aditya Roy Kapur ‘hot’, talks about her ‘exes’ Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan

Ananya Panday will speak about her past relationships and current crush on Koffee with Karan Season 7. She will appear with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming episode of the chat show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 3:47:34 pm
ananya panday koffee with karan aditya roy kapurAnanya Panday has a crush on Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya Panday is set to shed her inhibitions and reveal details about her rumoured boyfriends and current crush in the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7. Ananya, who’ll grace the couch with her Liger co-star and Bollywood’s current favourite Vijay Deverakonda, will be making many confessions about her personal life too.

In his signature fashion, host Karan Johar will tease Ananya about her past relationships and rumoured affairs with Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aaryan. Ananya will be seen saying, “I am the most indiscreet person on this planet.” Karan further prods Ananya about her current crush. Ananya quickly replies, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.”

Also read |Koffee with Karan Season 7: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a ‘cheesy’ episode

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

In the teaser of the episode, we saw Karan talking about a Bollywood party. He hinted that something “brew between Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur” at the party. A red-faced Ananya stops Karan from revealing more, but the sneak peek was enough to pique the interest of fans.

In another teaser video of Koffee With Karan 7, we saw Vijay Deverakonda saying a few lines to Ananya Panday in Telugu, which translates to, “You are a very cute girl but stop flirting with me like this.” A charmed Ananya responds with, “That’s so sexy, say it again.” But their interaction is interrupted by Karan Johar.

Also read |Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan saying she wants to date him, says ‘love how you say Deverakonda cutest’

The episode is on the sidelines of the promotion of their upcoming actioner Liger, which is being bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The Koffee with Karan Season 7 episode, featuring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 28.

