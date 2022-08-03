scorecardresearch
Koffee with Karan 7: Aamir Khan denies being a ‘party pooper’; Kareena Kapoor says ‘You just do your shots’

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are currently promoting their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

August 3, 2022 7:41:00 pm
koffee with karan 7 aamir khan kareena kapoorAamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor will promote Laal Singh Chaddha in Koffee With Karan 7.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to reveal whether or not he is a party animal in the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7. Aamir will share the couch with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Koffee with Karan’s latest episode that begins streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on Thursday at 12 am.

It isn’t unknown that Aamir rarely attends B-town parties. So when host-filmmaker Karan Johar prods him about being a ‘party pooper’, Aamir will give a rather interesting excuse.

In the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, KJo will be heard saying, “When there is a party of 200 people, Aamir wants to run the other way.” In his reply, Aamir first justifies his love for secluded corners at parties, and adds, “The music is too loud. You can see people’s veins popping up as they try to talk over the music.”

Kareena Kapoor, who’s a close friend of both Karan Johar and Aamir Khan, will reveal that the main aim of large parties is, “You just do your shots and dance to your own Hindi songs!”

