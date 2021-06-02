Kirti Kulhari’s Shaadisthan to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar, first look out

Actor Kirti Kulhari on Wednesday announced her next film Shaadisthan will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar. The announcement was accompanied by a poster featuring Kirti looking cool and casual in a red checkered shirt over a white tee teamed with ripped blue denims. A vehicle with ‘Artist’ written on its back is in the backdrop.

Sharing the poster on her Twitter handle, Kirti wrote, “Hello hello… Jump on the bandwagon and join ME aka #Sasha and her band, as they drive around the roads of friendship, love and life.”

The description suggests that Shaadisthan will be a light-hearted drama, a departure from Kirti Kulhari’s recent heavy-duty projects like Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and The Girl on the Train. The film is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, who has also co-written the screenplay and dialogues with Kartik Chaudhry and Nishank Verma. Shaadisthan, produced by Opticus Inc, also stars Kay Kay Menon, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Rajan Modi.

Kirti Kulhari was last seen in the Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train, which released on Netflix earlier this year.