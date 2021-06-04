Kirti Kulhari’s Shaadishthan takes on the society’s regressive beliefs

Disney+ Hotstar released the trailer of its latest original film — Shaadishthan. The Raj Singh Chaudhary directorial has Kirti Kulhari playing the role of a singer. Her band of nonconformist musicians take a road trip with a conservative couple and their teenage daughter. The journey would lead to a clash of ideology and beliefs, leading to dramatic denouement.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of how young girls are still married off in the country without their consent. The teenage girl, not able to fight her parents, tells the musician she wishes she had enough courage to end her life. Kirti’s character Sasha, while talking to the girl’s mother, shares how women like her fight everyday so that these housewives don’t have to fight in their world. The back story of each band members will also be highlighted through the course of the journey.

The ensemble cast also includes actors like Medha Shankar, Nivedita Bhattacharya and real-life musicians Shenpenn Khymsar, Apurv Dogra and Ajay Jayanthi, while Kay Kay Menon makes a special appearance. Bankrolled by Famous Studios and Opticus INC, Shaadisthan will start streaming from June 11 on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

On associating with the film Kirti Kulhari in a statement shared how she could instantly relate to her character Sasha. “An unapologetic, strong and confident young woman who lives life on her own terms, strives to shatter stereotypes, and isn’t worried about being judged by anyone,” she said describing her character. She said Shaadisthan is not only an entertaining movie but also holds a mirror to the society and the conditioning it imposes on people and how people live by it as if it’s their truth.

Director Raj Singh Chaudhary stated, “Shaadisthan is a really special movie to me as it is inspired by a story in my own life. The movie is well crafted in a way that the audiences can find their bits of entertainment while understanding an important social issue. Each character in the movie is unique and celebrates its own individualism and all the other elements of the movie are inspired by real life scenarios.”

Kirti Kulhari was last seen in the Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train, which released on Netflix earlier this year.