scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

Kirti Kulhari: Shoot for Four More Shots Please Season 3 to begin soon

Taking to Instagram, Kulhari shared her excitement to team up with her co-actors again for the new season.

By: PTI | Mumbai | January 14, 2021 6:05:33 pm
Four More Shots season 3, Four More Shots, kirti kulhariFour More Shots was recently nominated in the best comedy series category at the 48th International Emmy Awards. (Photo: Kirti Kulhari/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari on Thursday said shoot for her series Four More Shots Please! is set to commence in coming days.

The Amazon Prime Video series, which also features Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J, follows a quartet of friends who deal with their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in a male-dominated society.

Taking to Instagram, Kulhari shared her excitement to team up with her co-actors again for the new season.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“And we are back #fourmoreshotsplease #season3 shoot begins super soon. Lovely to be back with the crazy 3,” Kulhari wrote alongside a series of candid photos with Gupta, Gagroo and Bani.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the show was recently nominated in the best comedy series category at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

On the film fromt, Kulhari is currently awaiting the release of the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster The Girl on the Train, starring Parineeti Chopra. The movie, which premiere on streamer Netflix on February 26, will feature Kulhari as a British cop.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

master release
Master frenzy takes over India

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement