Streaming platforms giving Bollywood a run for its money: Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari plays Anjana Menon in Four More Shots Please season 2. (Photo: Kirti Kulhari/Instagram) Kirti Kulhari plays Anjana Menon in Four More Shots Please season 2. (Photo: Kirti Kulhari/Instagram)

Actor Kirti Kulhari, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please, spoke about how streaming platforms are offering great content and giving Bollywood a run for its money. The actor went live from The Indian Express’ Facebook page to talk about her life during the lockdown and her projects in the pipeline.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation:

2019 was a great year for you. How was the experience of being a part of such successful shows?

Yes, 2019 was pretty successful professionally because I had some wonderful films and wonderful roles to play and two of my OTT series – Four More Shots Please and Bard of Blood – were received very well. It feels good when projects you have been part of do well and audience admires the series and your work in it.

After the success of Uri, Four More Shots Please and Bard of Blood, what sort of offers are coming your way from the industry?

The industry is offering very different roles. I think I have been able to break the mold of typecasting by choosing scripts very consciously. I chose to not repeat my characters.I have to keep doing something new because it excites me as an actor. It is my first condition to be doing any project. As an actor, I enjoy doing something new, in learning something new and in offering something new to the audience.

As an actor, I feel like a carrier of a change in society because I can bring about so many changes in the industry. I want to choose subjects that resonate with me and help in bringing about a change in society.

Tell us more about Four More Shots Please Season 2.

Season 2 is bigger and better. It is a spillover of the first season. You have all the four characters going on a different journey. They will face new situations, meet new people and so on. It is more fun, more drama and you will also see the girls’ bonding growing stronger.

Do you relate to the series?

Anjana (her character) has learnt from the mistakes she made in season one. Parts of her have grown up but some parts of her have not matured in some ways, which happens to all of us. You will see Anjana dealing with new situations. All of it is relatable for me.

Four More Shots Please breaks stereotypes in many ways. Any stereotype you want to break in the industry?

Thanks to streaming platforms, a lot of stereotypes have been broken. I think streaming is giving Bollywood a run for its money because of the kind of content it is offering. I think typecasting is something I want to break. The industry is very quick to judge people. There is this big hullabaloo about an actor playing a mother or a father on screen, which is so stupid. In Hollywood, people play their parts and move on. Here, there is a fear of playing a mother or father. They are so afraid. I know where the mindset comes from because the industry is such but it is just a mindset, which I think is slowly changing but there is so much more to do.

Is it hard for you to get out of a character?

I have come a long way as an actor. Earlier, I used to take all my characters and their problems very personally, which used to consume me. Over the years, I have understood that I don’t have to become my character. I have learnt to separate myself from the character. Now, I can switch on and switch off.

Personally, what would you choose – streaming or movies?

As an actor, streaming is offering me some very good stories/content and characters. As an audience, you don’t invest much in films in comparison to streaming content unless the script of the film is extremely good. Also, streaming gives the freedom to work on the character, to work on the story and actors are also able to invest themselves. There is a sort of satisfaction in it. You connect to the audience in a better manner. Another reason is that the reach of the OTT platforms is a lot and as an actor, I will always enjoy and want that my work reaches to a bigger audience.

Tell us about your next project The Girl on the Train.

I am very excited about The Girl on the Train. It is an official remake of the book with the same name. It is being directed by Bard of Blood director. We have a great equation as an actor and director. Plus the role I am playing is very interesting. I play a British cop. I don’t think the kind of look I have in the film has been attempted before in the Indian cinema. So, something new is happening there, which is interesting.

Apart from The Girl on The Train, what other projects are in the pipeline?

Apart from The Girl On the Train, I have a feature where I play a singer in which I travel with my band from Mumbai to Ajmer, it is a sweet slice-of-a-life sort of film. It will have an OTT release. Charu, a horror-thriller-romantic sort of film and another film, so yes, a lot of me this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd