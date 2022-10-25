Kirti Kulhari says her Four More Shots Please co-stars have formed groups that she isn’t a part of

Actor Kirti Kulhari said that she isn’t tight with her Four More Shots Please co-stars Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J and Sayani Gupta. In an interview, Kirti said that her three co-stars grew close during the making of season three of the Amazon Prime Video show, and if discussions were had about what bothers them about each other, she wasn’t a part of them.

The actor told Hindustan Times that she isn’t the sort of person who stays in touch with friends and family on a daily basis. She said that she is close with only her sister and one other friend.

Asked if she bonded with her co-stars while making the latest season, Kirti Kulhari said, “Personally, I have seen the girls come together in groups of two or three. This season I have been out of the group. I had stepped away, but I believe Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J have come together. I was more in a contemplative kind of mind space. By now, we know each other in terms of behaviour, triggers, likes and dislikes etc.”

She added, “I think there are things that bother us about each other but I do not know if we have ever sat together and spoken about things that bother us about each other. If that has happened, I have not been part of it.”

Bani J interjected and said that she has had a conversation along those lines with Maanvi Gagroo. Kirti continued, “It is great, but as I said, I have not had those. It is all good on surface, but for me, till that (discussing the points that bother us) happens, it is still going to be at a distance. That is where I am.”

Four More Shots Please returned for a third season on October 21.