Kirti Kulhari on sharing an on-screen kiss with Shefali Shah in Human: ‘Strange for me to create that chemistry for a woman’

Kirti Kulhari’s new web series Human is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and the actor, who plays a doctor on the show, recently revealed that working on her character made her think “beyond genders” and was a very “liberating” for her.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kirti was asked about sharing an on-screen kiss with her co-star Shefali Shah. Kriti revealed that as an actor, she was “up for it” but it was “still strange.” “I have never done this before. It is still strange for me to create that chemistry for a woman, to really give the expressions I would, falling for a guy. It is different,” she said.

The Pink actor said that she went “beyond the idea of genders,” and this is where she got her breakthrough moment. She said, “I realised it is not about whether it is a man or a woman in front of me but about the feeling, it is about what I am feeling for the person.”

The Four More Shots Please actor also opened up about the process of shooting the kissing scene and said that she was quite “nervous” at first. “I was only (thinking) ‘what if I kiss her and feel something, what if I get turned on?’ That will be something, I will then have to sit back and think if I am also looking at women. That is the only thing I had,” she said.

Kirti said that they did 8-10 takes of the scene from different angles and after the first one, she was “relieved.” She said, “We did it the first time, and we were like ‘ok,’ I was relieved thinking ‘thank God koi feeling nahi aaya (there was no feeling)’.”