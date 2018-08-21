King Lear trailer: Anthony Hopkins takes on the iconic role

Amazon Prime Video’s King Lear has Anthony Hopkins playing the titular role. Amazon Prime Video’s King Lear has Anthony Hopkins playing the titular role.

Based on Shakespeare’s tragedy, Amazon Prime’s King Lear stars Anthony Hopkins in the lead role alongside Emma Thompson, Emily Watson, Jim Broadbent and many others. This ensemble itself is enough to compel fans to watch the film.

The trailer is quite engaging and reinforces the fact that the works of Shakespeare are truly timeless. The tragedy, that was written in the 17th century, has been adapted numerous times for stage and film in the past. Even in the 21st century, the play’s story remains relevant.

Watch the trailer of King Lear here:

The film is set in the present time but from the trailer, it looks like the plot has not been tampered with. The official synopsis shared by Screen Rant says, “Set in the fictional present, King Lear begins as the 80 year-old King Lear divides his kingdom among his daughters, Goneril, Regan and Cordelia, according to their affection for him. Cordelia refuses to flatter him, so he banishes her. Having acquired power, Goneril and Regan expel their father from their homes. At the same time, Lear’s prime minister, Gloucester, is betrayed by his son Edmund and his other son, Edgar, is forced to go into hiding. Lear becomes mad, Gloucester is blinded: both the kingdom and the family collapse into chaos and warfare. Lear and Cordelia are re-united; for a brief moment love reigns, then tragedy descends.”

King Lear starts streaming on Amazon Prime from September 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd