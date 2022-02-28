Kim Woo-bin’s comeback in Our Blues with Shin Min-ah leaves fans wanting more of star couple: ‘Need to see them together’

scorecardresearch
Kim Woo-bin will be seen in Our Blues, with Shin Min-ah and Lee Byung-hun. Fans are hoping that he gets to share screen space with Shin Min-ah.

New Delhi
February 28, 2022 2:38:16 pm
Kim Woo-bin and Shin-Min-ah in Our Blues

The teaser for Our Blues, starring Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah, and Lee Byung-hun is out now. The series chronicles the stories of different characters, who are living in Jeju Island. Lee Byung-hun plays the role of Lee Dong Suk, a man who was born and raised in the countryside of Jeju Island, and who sells trucks for a living. Shin Min-ah stars alongside Lee Byung-hun as Min Sun Ah, a woman with a secret.

Han Ji-min plays the role of Lee Ong-ok, and Kim Woo-bin essays Park Jung-joon, a man who falls in love with her. The show will premiere on April 9; fan expectation is high as it features the popular couple, Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah. However, in the first teaser that was unveiled, the two don’t share screen space. Fans are hoping that the characters cross paths at least once. “We need to see them together on screen,” one fan wrote. Another celebrated the return of Kim Woo-bin to the small screen.  “It’s so good to have him back!”  The star was last seen in Uncontrollably Fond in 2016, with Bae Suzy.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah have been dating for over six years, and there’s much speculation that the two might just tie the knot this year, though nothing has been confirmed as yet.

The show will drop on Netflix, on April 9.

