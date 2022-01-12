Kim Woo-bin to make long-awaited comeback with Netflix sci-fi drama Black Knight

Uncontrollably Fond star Kim Woo-bin, Beyond Evil actor Kang You-seok and Taxi Driver actor E Som are teaming up for a new Netflix series titled Black Knight.

Cho Ui-seok, best known for his 2013 investigative thriller film Cold Eyes, will direct the show for the streaming giant. Based on the popular webtoon of the same title by Lee Yoon-gyun, Black Knight is set in an air polluted world in 2071, where people depend on respirator masks to breathe. “Only one percent of the human race has survived, and a strict social stratification has been established in the deserted lands of the Korean Peninsula. Delivery drivers play a crucial role within this system, and for refugees, becoming a delivery driver is their only hope for survival.

“Amid chaos, Black Knight tells the story of a legendary delivery driver ‘5-8’ with exceptional battle skills and a refugee ‘Sawol’ who dreams of following in his footsteps,” reads the logline of the series released by Netflix.

Kim, also known for the hit K-drama Inheritors, will play the role of the legendary delivery driver “5-8”.

The series marks a reunion for Kim and Cho post their 2016 thriller film Master. Kim will also be seen in the tvN drama Our Blues. Kang will play Sawol, a refugee boy and an admirer of “5-8” who dreams of becoming a delivery driver.

E Som will star as Seolah, a military officer at the Defense Intelligence Command. Seolah saves Sawol’s life and cares for him like her own family.

Black Knight will be released to audiences worldwide only on Netflix.