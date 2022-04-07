Why real-life couple Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah will not play romantic partners on Our Blues

Our Blues, starring Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah, and Lee Byung-hun, will be streaming on Netflix from April 9. Much to the excitement of fans, it would be the first time that their favourite couple Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah would star in the show, even if they weren’t in the same frame together. Writer Noh Hee-Kyung opened up about the casting, and why they weren’t featuring as each other’s romantic interest. Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah have been dating since 2015, but have been famously private about sharing more personal information about themselves.

In a press conference, Noh addressed a question on the subject and answered, “I knew they wouldn’t join the show if they were cast as a couple. When I was casting them, they would not appear as a couple, they would have a romantic relationship with someone else. I wanted to cast them because they’re great actors. They are cool and professional.” Kim Woo-bin also revealed his reaction when he heard about the cast of the show, “I was really nervous. I am in this project with senior actors that I really look up to, and I was excited. It doesn’t always happen, to be in a project with such senior actors.”

The series chronicles the stories of different characters, who are living in Jeju Island. Lee Byung-hun plays the role of Lee Dong Suk, a man who was born and raised in the countryside of Jeju Island, and who sells trucks for a living. Shin Min-ah stars alongside Lee Byung-hun as Min Sun Ah, a woman with a secret. Han Ji-min plays the role of Lee Ong-ok, and Kim Woo-bin essays Park Jung-joon, a man who falls in love with her. Our Blues is an omnibus format, which is different from most K-dramas.