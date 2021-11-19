Kim Seon Ho un-cancels himself after abortion controversy, is back in ads and films

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho, who became a sensation among K-drama fans after Start-Up and Hometown Cha Cha Cha, found himself in a controversy last month. The actor’s former girlfriend had written an anonymous post, accusing him of emotional abuse and even forcing her to get an abortion. However, he seems to have un-cancelled himself within weeks.

It appears as if the actor’s life is slowly limping back to normal, after being dropped from ads, and upcoming shows. Brands such as Domino’s Pizza Korea, Canon Korea and Food Bucket had pulled down his ads, when the controversy erupted. However, face mask brand Miima, Canon Korea and e-commerce platform 11Street all restored his ads following positive reports in the press. In fact, according to South China Morning Post, 11Street recorded an astronomical transaction in a day on November 11 after the actor returned in their ads, generating 200 billion won (US$168 million) in sales.

Apart from this, Seon Ho’s Instagram following saw a massive jump as well, from 7.3 million to 7.9 million. Owing to his fiercely protective fan-base, he won two popularity polls at 2021 Asia Artist Awards.

While he was compelled to exit from two major films he was supposed to star in – Dog Days and 2 O’Clock Data, he will remain as the lead of Sad Tropics, NME reported. There was also a petition in favour of his return to 2 Days & 1 Night. The show’s chief producer Lee Hwan-sun responded in a statement: “We would like to clarify that both sides held a negotiation process with each other before making that announcement.”

After his show Hometown Cha Cha Cha ended on a high, allegations of Kim Seon Ho being emotionally abusive to his ex-girlfriend began to do the rounds after an anonymous netizen wrote a lengthy post, where she mentioned that he forced her to get an abortion. The post went viral and Seon-Ho and his agency put out a statement, ‘apologising’ for his actions. However, the effect was instantaneous as Seon-Ho was dropped from ads, and two films he was supposed to star in, Dog Days and 2′ O Clock Data.

The story was far from over— as Korean outlet Dispatch did an investigation on the matter. The outlet showed that contrary to what the woman mentioned in her post about them having to keep their relationship a secret, the couple was spotted at a cafe. Messages between her and Seon Ho were disclosed where she ‘apologised’ for lying about her whereabouts on one occasion. Messages were released by Seon-Ho, showing that the couple had deliberated over the abortion, and they did not break up owing to his fame, but due to her ‘unsettling actions’. After the investigation, Kim Seon-Ho’s life seemed to slowly get back on track.

The actor hasn’t posted anything on Instagram since the controversy, and fans are eagerly waiting for his return.