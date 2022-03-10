Kim Kardashian answers whether ex Kanye West, boyfriend Pete Davidson will appear on The Kardashians: ‘I am not opposed to it’

Kim Kardashian has teased that in her upcoming show for Hulu, titled The Kardashians, she will reveal everything fans want to know about her relationship with actor-comedian Pete Davidson.

When asked whether Davidson, 28, will appear in the show, Kim, 41, revealed that she has not filmed with him — yet. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” she said.

She added, “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Kim, who finalised a contentious divorce with rapper-singer Kanye West earlier this month, assures her fans that fans will get to learn of all the juicy details of her relationship with Pete including “how we met, who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Talking of West, she added, “As long as I have the kids best interest, that’s all I can focus on and that’s all I care to share. But we do see a lot of our co-parenting journey, which I think is going to be really beautiful for people to see.”

The Kardashians follows the long-running Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a 20-season show that lasted for 14 years on E! cable network. Like the original, The Kardashians will trace the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family.

Kim’s mother Kris Jenner had earlier explained in a statement as to what the show is all about. She said (quoted by Deadline), “This is the next chapter. In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

The Kardashian premieres on April 14.