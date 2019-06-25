Kiara Advani to star in Netflix film Guilty

After surprising the audience with her act as Preeti Sikka in Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani will be seen in yet another hard-hitting film, Guilty. Produced by Dharma Productions, Guilty explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape.

The makers shared the first look of Kiara from the film, which is completely opposite to how we saw her in Kabir Singh. While in the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kiara plays a submissive character, in Guilty, she seems to be nothing less than a rebel.

Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared, “Presenting the first look of the rockstar @Advani_Kiara in #Guilty, an upcoming @NetflixIndia original film directed by the very talented @ruchinarain18 and produced by @Dharmatic_!”

Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty will stream on Netflix. Interestingly, Guilty will mark Kiara’s second outing with Karan Johar for the OTT platform. Last year, Kiara made her Netflix debut with an anthology film titled Lust Stories.

Apart from the Netflix film, Kiara Advani has interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Good News, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor also signed her first solo lead film Indoo Ki Jawani. On the other hand, she would be seen romancing Akshay in Raghava Lawrence directorial Laxmmi Bomb.