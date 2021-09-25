scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 25, 2021
Khufiya first look: Tabu warns about a traitor in intriguing Vishal Bhardwaj film

Khufiya first look: Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj collaborate in a thriller about a RAW spy who is not comfortable with her dual identity.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 25, 2021 9:45:58 pm
Vishal Bhardwaj Khufiya netflixVishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya stars Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. (Photo: Netflix)

Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj are a match made in cinematic heaven. The two mavericks are coming back with Khufiya that takes them to shadowy world of spies. Produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, it also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi besides Tabu.

Khufiya is the story about Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets. All along, she is also grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover. It is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan, Netflix said in a press release.

ALSO READ |liveNetflix Tudum Global Fan Event Live Updates

“With Khufiya, my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence & surveillance work with one’s deep rooted emotional conflicts,” Bhardwaj, who will write the movie with Rohan Narula, had said in a statement.
Tabu has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Bheeshma Parvam with Mammootty in the pipeline. She was last seen in the 2020 Hindi film Jawani Jaaneman and the BBC series A Suitable Boy.

