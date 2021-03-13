Khoj Apradhi Ki: An interactive whodunit where you can guess the killer

Love whodunits and crime dramas? Are you usually the one to guess the murderer before the tale ends? If you possess that knack of cracking a crime, tighten your seatbelts and get ready to play the guessing game with Flipkart Original Videos, which are available on the Flipkart app. And while you watch the show, you could also win prizes if you can crack the case.

Inspired by true crime stories, Khoj Apradhi Ki, a brand-new interactive show that is available exclusively on the Flipkart app, will unleash a new episode daily, starting March 13. Each episode, lasting around 15 minutes, draws viewers in as the plot unravels. The suspects are locked in a room as cops observe them closely, waiting for them to slip up and reveal clues as they argue and play the blame game. At first, it looks like the killer could be any one of the suspects. Watch closely as they go over the possible motives of each one, retrace the events before the actual crime took place and wait for the big reveal, where secrets tumble out. The cops can then swoop in to put away the killer.

Can you guess who is definitely innocent and who is the culprit before the cops do? An interactive pop-up screen gives you the opportunity to do just that, as it pauses the video for a 15-second countdown, to allow you to pick from the options. If the super sleuth within you gets it right, you could be lucky enough to win prizes. It’s double the satisfaction, which comes from being validated as you watch the investigators reconstruct the crime scene and pull back the veil to solve the mystery.

The first four episodes are titled: Factory Murder, Shaadi Murder, Hospital Murder and Political Murder. The series is fun, slick and can keep you on your toes. Why not make it a community activity by asking your friends to watch too and see how many can solve the whodunit?

To do this, you first need to install the Flipkart app on your smartphone and you are all set to participate in the unique concept. Flipkart Video is a free service, where viewers can watch and play game shows, across formats, and win prizes daily. It’s time to put your sleuthing genius to the test and win, for real!