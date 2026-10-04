‘Khesar Lal Yadav will never find anyone who loves him as much as me’: Kajal Raghwani

In a recent episode of Rise and Fall 2, Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani spoke about her five-year-long relationship with Khesarilal Yadav.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiOct 4, 2026 01:36 PM IST
Kajal Raghwani Khesari Lal Yadav relationshipKajal Raghwani on being in a relationship with Khesari Lal Yadav. (Photos: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani is currently seen on Rise and Fall Season 2. On the latest episode of the show, Kajal opened up about her affair with Khesari Lal Yadav and shared that he must still be missing her in his life.

Kajal Raghwani on Khesari Lal Yadav

During a conversation with Manish Yadav, Kajal Raghwani spoke about the work ethic Khesari Lal Yadav taught her. She shared, “I have loved working the most with Khesariji and have learnt a lot from him, including how to work hard. He also taught me that sometimes, if the shoot time extends, do it.”

Also Read: Kajal Raghwani opens up about abusive relationship: ‘I cannot trust anyone now’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajal Sharda🦋 (@kajalraghwani) 

When Manish asked Kajal how she fell in love with a married man, the actor called him out for being judgmental and said, “I am not the only one who has fallen in love with a married man; a lot of women have. The situation was such that we worked together, became attracted to each other and fell in love.”

Later, when Manish asked whether Khesari was also in love with her, Kajal replied, “Would anyone stay around for five years just for timepass? He will never find anyone who loves him as much as I do. He will remember me for a lifetime. Even today, he must be missing me.”

Also Read | ‘Don’t evict Siwet Tomar’: Shehzad Poonawalla on Rise and Fall 2 after physical fight

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajal Sharda🦋 (@kajalraghwani) 

Kajal Raghwani-Khesari Lal Yadav relationship

Kajal Raghwani has previously opened up about her relationships, including her reported five-year relationship with Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav. Talking about dating a married man, Kajal had shared on Bhojpuri Bawaal, “Due to my family issues, I craved a father figure. He started caring for me, so I felt he was the one. But there was a different story going on in front of me. He wasn’t getting along with his family. He didn’t love his wife, his kids loved his money, and no one loved him. He shared all this with me, and I got emotional and fell in love with him. I knew he was married, and I was the other woman.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
facebook
twitter
instagram

Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments