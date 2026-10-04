‘Khesar Lal Yadav will never find anyone who loves him as much as me’: Kajal Raghwani

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani is currently seen on Rise and Fall Season 2. On the latest episode of the show, Kajal opened up about her affair with Khesari Lal Yadav and shared that he must still be missing her in his life.

Kajal Raghwani on Khesari Lal Yadav

During a conversation with Manish Yadav, Kajal Raghwani spoke about the work ethic Khesari Lal Yadav taught her. She shared, “I have loved working the most with Khesariji and have learnt a lot from him, including how to work hard. He also taught me that sometimes, if the shoot time extends, do it.”

Also Read: Kajal Raghwani opens up about abusive relationship: ‘I cannot trust anyone now’