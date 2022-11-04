Khakee The Bihar Chapter trailer: Neeraj Pandey pits idealistic Karan Tacker against brown-faced Avinash Tiwary in new Netflix show

Returning to its crime-drama roots, Netflix India has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, starring Karan Tacker as an ethical policeman in lawless Bihar. Produced by Neeraj Pandey, the series is directed by Bhav Dhulia.

The two-minute trailer teases a standoff between the police and common criminals. Khakee is set between the years 2000 and 2006, and examines the nexus between crime and politics. Karan Tacker plays an idealist cop who declares that he ‘wants to make a difference’. “Power doesn’t corrupt people, people corrupt power,” he says, as he promises everyone that he will defeat the local gangster, played by Avinash Tiwary in brownface.

Rustic gangster dramas have been a staple of the Indian streaming space. Two of the earliest OTT hits in the country were Netflix’s own Sacred Games and Prime Video’s Mirzapur. Rival streaming platforms such as SonyLIV and ZEE5 have also produced similar crime shows such as Maharani and Rangbaaz. Netflix itself recently released the second season of its Bihar-set crime drama Jamtara.

Watch the Khakee: The Bihar Chapter trailer here:

Neeraj Pandey is best known as the director of hit films such as A Wednesday, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Special 26. He made his streaming debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series Special OPS, starring KK Menon, and also featuring Karan Tacker. In a statement, he said, “This cop and crime thriller, set in the early 2000s, from the heartland of Bihar is a big story which we have been wanting to create and share for sometime and through the directorial lens of Bhav Dhulia and the production expertise of my partner Shital Bhatia, we have endeavoured to bring the flavour alive with the tonality and treatment. Shot in extreme trying circumstances at Jharkhand and Bihar across multiple Covid waves, it boasts of a talented ensemble depicting strong characters which we hope will resonate with the local and the global Netflix audiences.”

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter also stars Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Ravi Kishan, Abhimanyu Singh, Anup Soni, Aishwarya Sushmita, Shraddha Das, and Vinay Pathak. The show will be released on November 25.