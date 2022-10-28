Khakee The Bihar Chapter teaser: Netflix unveils Neeraj Pandey and Karan Tacker’s blood-soaked crime series

Netflix on Friday debuted the first teaser for its upcoming crime drama series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, created by Neeraj Pandey and starring Karan Tacker. They previously worked together on the Disney+ Hotstar series Special OPS.

The trailer opens with a voiceover that takes us back to the time when Bihar had the highest crime rate in the country, and also the lowest conviction rate. Over the next minute, we see policemen on the trail of violent criminals, shootouts, political machinations, and other troubles. “Vipaksh ke liye mudda, police ke liye chunauti, aur janta ke liye… bhagwan ki marzi (These problems were a talking point for politicians, a challenge for cops, but for the public, they were God’s will),” the voiceover continues.

Watch Khakee The Bihar Chapter teaser

We see glimpses of the violence and corruption that the show suggests had gripped the state. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter resembles the Gangs of Wasseypur films by Anurag Kashyap, mixed with the SonyLIV series Maharani, starring Huma Qureshi. According to Netflix, the crime series follows the epic tussle between two men on both sides of the law — one a dreaded gang lord and the other a fiercely upright Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha.

Neeraj Pandey, who is best known for the films A Wednesday and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, said that the show is set in the 2000s, and was shot on location in Bihar and Jharkhand under the direction of Bhav Dhulia. Pandey joins a long list of noted Hindi language filmmakers with projects in the works at Netflix. Others include Vishal Bhardwaj, Raj & DK, Vasan Bala and Abhishek Chaubey.

The project is produced by Friday Storytellers and also stars Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Anup Soni, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita and Shraddha Das.

The show, whose title suggests that it belongs to an anthology of sorts, will be released on Netflix at an undisclosed date.