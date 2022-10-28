scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Khakee The Bihar Chapter teaser: Netflix unveils Neeraj Pandey and Karan Tacker’s blood-soaked crime series

Netflix unveiled the teaser for its upcoming crime series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, starring Karan Tacker and produced by Neeraj Pandey.

khakee the bihar chapterKaran Tacker in a still from the Khakee: The Bihar Chapter teaser. (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix on Friday debuted the first teaser for its upcoming crime drama series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, created by Neeraj Pandey and starring Karan Tacker. They previously worked together on the Disney+ Hotstar series Special OPS.

The trailer opens with a voiceover that takes us back to the time when Bihar had the highest crime rate in the country, and also the lowest conviction rate. Over the next minute, we see policemen on the trail of violent criminals, shootouts, political machinations, and other troubles. “Vipaksh ke liye mudda, police ke liye chunauti, aur janta ke liye… bhagwan ki marzi (These problems were a talking point for politicians, a challenge for cops, but for the public, they were God’s will),” the voiceover continues.

Also read |Neeraj Pandey recalls how Special OPS hoardings were pulled down, his reaction to A Thursday being called A Wednesday’s sequel

Watch Khakee The Bihar Chapter teaser

We see glimpses of the violence and corruption that the show suggests had gripped the state. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter resembles the Gangs of Wasseypur films by Anurag Kashyap, mixed with the SonyLIV series Maharani, starring Huma Qureshi. According to Netflix, the crime series follows the epic tussle between two men on both sides of the law — one a dreaded gang lord and the other a fiercely upright Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation targetPremium
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation target

Neeraj Pandey, who is best known for the films A Wednesday and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, said that the show is set in the 2000s, and was shot on location in Bihar and Jharkhand under the direction of Bhav Dhulia. Pandey joins a long list of noted Hindi language filmmakers with projects in the works at Netflix. Others include Vishal Bhardwaj, Raj & DK, Vasan Bala and Abhishek Chaubey.

The project is produced by Friday Storytellers and also stars Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Anup Soni, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita and Shraddha Das.

The show, whose title suggests that it belongs to an anthology of sorts, will be released on Netflix at an undisclosed date.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 11:54:44 am
Next Story

As inmates tie the knot at Chennai’s Institute of Mental Health, TN minister gives them jobs as wedding gift

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhai Dooj special: Salman Khan’s shirtless picture to Kartik Aaryan’s photo with his sister
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement