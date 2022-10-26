Khakee The Bihar Chapter: Neeraj Pandey collaborates with Netflix for crime thriller, watch sneak peek

Netflix’s new project Khakee: The Bihar Chapter will follow the story of Bihar’s most dangerous criminal. Created by Neeraj Pandey, the crime series will follow the gruelling tussle between two men on both sides of the law — one a dreaded gang lord and the other an upright Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha. A promo of the Karan Tacker-starrer released on Wednesday gives a peek at all the behind-the-scenes action.