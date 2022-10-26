scorecardresearch
Khakee The Bihar Chapter: Neeraj Pandey collaborates with Netflix for crime thriller, watch sneak peek

Created by Neeraj Pandey, the crime series will follow the gruelling tussle between two men on both sides of the law — one a dreaded gang lord and the other an uptight Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha.

Karan TackerKaran Tacker in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Netflix’s new project Khakee: The Bihar Chapter will follow the story of Bihar’s most dangerous criminal. Created by Neeraj Pandey, the crime series will follow the gruelling tussle between two men on both sides of the law — one a dreaded gang lord and the other an upright Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha. A promo of the Karan Tacker-starrer released on Wednesday gives a peek at all the behind-the-scenes action.

Backed by Friday Storytellers and directed by Bhav Dhulia, the cop drama stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Anup Soni, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita and Shraddha Das.

Speaking about his collaboration with Netflix and his upcoming series, Neeraj Pandey said in a statement, “This cop and crime thriller, set in the early 2000s, from the heartland of Bihar is a big story which we have been wanting to create and share for some time and through the directorial lens of Bhav Dhulia and the production expertise of my partner Shital Bhatia, we have endeavoured to bring the flavour alive with the tonality and treatment.” The filmmaker added that the cast ‘boasts of a talented ensemble’ that depicts strong characters, which he hopes will resonate with the local and the global Netflix audiences.

