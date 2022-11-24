Khakee The Bihar Chapter: All that you need to know about IPS officer Amit Lodha

Netflix India is all set to enthrall audiences with a super cop story Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. The Neeraj Pandey conceptualised web series is based on a chapter in IPS officer Amit Lodha’s life, which he documented in his book The Bihar Diaries. The best-selling thriller chronicled the police officer’s stint in one of Bihar’s crime-dominated villages and how he managed to nab one of the state’s most feared ganglords. While Karan Tacker will play the upright officer Amit Lodha, Avinash Tiwary will essay the role of a gangster, inspired by several criminals from Bihar.

Interestingly, Lodha’s story was earlier supposed to be a film by Neeraj Pandey. It was also reported that Akshay Kumar was set to play the part. The police officer’s book still carries the label ‘Soon to be a major motion picture by Neeraj Pandey’ on the cover.

Amit Lodha’s book cover. (Source: Amazon) Amit Lodha’s book cover. (Source: Amazon)

Here’s all that you need to know about super cop Amit Lodha:

While growing up, Amit Lodha was taught that civil services had the power to bring about much-needed positive change in society and also give the marginalised a voice. His maternal grandfather was an IAS officer, and he idolised men in uniform from a young age. However, given he was quite a shy child, he never thought he’d manage to don the khakee uniform one day.

Lodha took up academics and cracked the IIT exams on the first attempt. As he joined IIT Delhi, he started fighting the “inferiority complex” that overpowered him, leading him to tag his IIT journey as “terrible.”

“I failed at everything. I suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts. I thought I was the unluckiest person in the world. My grades were the worst, and my interpersonal relations poor. My friends liked me for the goodness of heart. But even they stayed away from me because I was quiet and perceived to be strange. Never invited to parties or the first choice for sharing rooms. I could never fit in,” Amit Lodha told BetterIndia in an earlier interview.

This is when he decided to appear for the UPSC examination and his life took a turn for the good. The 1988 batch officer stood out among his peers for being a ‘public officer’ in the true sense. He would ask people to call him directly on his landline whenever they wanted.

Post his transfer to Bihar, Amit Lodha started the initiative Sambhav, to kickstart community initiatives and also harnessed the potential of the state’s youth. He was also instrumental in starting the fund Bharat Ke Veer with superstar Akshay Kumar, which aided martyrs’ families.

Karan Tacker plays Amit Lodha in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. (Photo: PR) Karan Tacker plays Amit Lodha in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. (Photo: PR)

After a few years, he was awarded the Police Gallantry Medal when he managed to crack a Naxal case and emerge unscathed from an encounter. However, it was him nabbing the ‘Gabbar Singh of Sheikhpura’ that made him a national star. The gangster, who hasn’t been named in his book, had several murder cases on him. Lodha, through his courage and smart thinking, managed to nab the criminal after a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across multiple states, that lasted nearly three months.

Avinash Tiwary and Ravi Kishan in a still from Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. (Photo: PR) Avinash Tiwary and Ravi Kishan in a still from Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. (Photo: PR)

The Rajasthan born officer currently holds the rank of IG (inspector general) of police. During his service, he was also awarded with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the Police Medal for Gallantry and the Internal Security Medal. Post the success of his first book, Lodha has also penned another last year, titled Life in the Uniform.

Starting November 25, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter will stream on Netflix. The Bhav Dhulia directorial also stars Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Anup Soni, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita and Shraddha Das.