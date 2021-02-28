scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Kevin Hart to headline Netflix comedy Me Time

John Hamburg, known for penning the Meet the Parents series and directing Along Came Polly, will helm the project from his own script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
Updated: February 28, 2021 10:30:01 am
kevin hart next movie, kevin hart, kevin hart movieHart and Hamburg will also produce the movie alongside Bryan Smiley with Lauren Hennessey and Joe Gatta serving as the executive producers. (Photo: Kevin Hart/Instagram)

Actor Kevin Hart’s next is a Netflix comedy, titled Me Time and to be directed by filmmaker John Hamburg.

Hamburg, known for penning the Meet the Parents series and directing Along Came Polly, will helm the project from his own script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is about a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Hart and Hamburg will also produce the movie alongside Bryan Smiley with Lauren Hennessey and Joe Gatta serving as the executive producers.

The actor will next star in Lionsgate’s adaptation of video game Borderlands. He recently wrapped Sony’s action comedy Man from Toronto opposite Woody Harrelson.

