Kevin Feige on WandaVision: We turned a whacky idea into a spectacular show

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has spearheaded the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the beginning and was also largely responsible for its creation. After being the reigning king of Hollywood, Marvel Studios has forayed into television with WandaVision.

WandaVision brings back Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision from MCU movies and throws them into classic sitcom-like situations to some really bizarre results.

Jac Schaeffer is the showrunner and Matt Shakman has directed the episodes of WandaVision. Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings and Randall Park also star.

During the global press conference regarding the show, Kevin Feige revealed that Wanda and Vision going small-screen was to do something that was not possible on the big screen. Only the television format could accommodate WandaVision’s elaborate settings and themes.

“This was Marvel Studios’ first TV show with the cast and amazing characters that we’d seen in movies. And the idea always was, to do something that could not be done as a feature,” Feige said. “That plays with the format and plays with the medium. And there were a lot of meetings before people actually sort of understood what we were trying to go for, and we’re only sitting here because Jac and Matt did. And we’re able to turn a whacky idea into a spectacular show.”

And WandaVision is whacky indeed. As already mentioned, the show and its comedic and weird aspects take inspiration from classic sitcoms. But what about the darker stuff in the show?

Feige explained, “Well, we often talked about, when we were in our period sitcoms, that when something shifted from say a Dick Van Dyke or an I Love Lucy style into something that was outside of that, it was going into kind of a Twilight Zone. You know, we were thinking about what were the period shows that addressed the odd and the strange, and how could we embrace that?”

WandaVision premieres on January 15 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium with two episodes.