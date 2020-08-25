Keira Knightley to star in Apple’s The Essex Serpent series adaptation

Keira Knightley plays the character of a newly widowed woman Cora in The Essex Serpent novel adaptation. (Photo: AP)

British actor Keira Knightley is set to star in and executive produce Apple TV Plus’ series adaptation of author Sarah Perry’s 2016 novel The Essex Serpent.

According to Deadline, acclaimed filmmaker Clio Barnard is attached to direct the period drama.

Set in 1893, the story revolves around a newly widowed woman Cora, played by Knightley, who, having being released from an abusive marriage, moves from Victorian London to a small village in the county of Essex. She is fascinated by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

Anna Symon has penned the adaptation.

Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman will also serve as executive producers on the show alongside Barnard and Symon.

See-Saw Films will produce the series for the streaming platform.

