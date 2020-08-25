scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Top news

Keira Knightley to star in Apple’s The Essex Serpent series adaptation

Set in 1893, the story of The Essex Serpent series adaptation revolves around a newly widowed woman Cora, played by Keira Knightley.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: August 25, 2020 4:06:26 pm
Keira Knightley, The Essex SerpentKeira Knightley plays the character of a newly widowed woman Cora in The Essex Serpent novel adaptation. (Photo: AP)

British actor Keira Knightley is set to star in and executive produce Apple TV Plus’ series adaptation of author Sarah Perry’s 2016 novel The Essex Serpent.

According to Deadline, acclaimed filmmaker Clio Barnard is attached to direct the period drama.

Set in 1893, the story revolves around a newly widowed woman Cora, played by Knightley, who, having being released from an abusive marriage, moves from Victorian London to a small village in the county of Essex. She is fascinated by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

Anna Symon has penned the adaptation.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman will also serve as executive producers on the show alongside Barnard and Symon.

See-Saw Films will produce the series for the streaming platform.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati 12 shoot
Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan is shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 25: Latest News

Advertisement