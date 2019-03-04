Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain actor Apurva Agnihotri: Mona Singh is a riot

While Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is all about the love story between Ananya (Mona Singh) and Rohit (Ronit Roy), Apurva Agnihotri has been winning hearts as Harry.

While in the first part, Harry came across as a potential suitor for Ananya, in the second season, his flirty relationship with her has evolved to a thick friendship.

As the latest episode of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is set to drop today, Apurva spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about his role, chemistry with Mona and his Bollywood career.

Excerpt from the conversation:

What does your character Harry have to offer in the second season?

There is a really nice track involving Ananya (Mona) and Harry. While on the surface, the two never express their feelings, their chemistry will prove that they are always there for each other. Harry is like Ananya’s backbone. He supports her. While he really likes her, he is confused. It’s a beautiful relationship between them in this season.

Were you ever apprehensive of taking up the project as it revolves more around Ronit and his equation with two women?

To be honest, when they called me for the first season, I did ask why me as the role was really short. But I was told that Ekta (Kapoor) wanted me to do it. Personally, the length really doesn’t matter when it comes to a web series as it is an opportunity to experiment and break barriers. We can do much more than the usual run-of-the-mill stuff. So, no apprehensions at all (smiles).

You are working with Mona again after Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. How was the equation on set?

That was one of the major reasons for me to take up the show. The first, of course, being Ekta. I can never say no to her. Both me and my wife (Shilpa Saklani) are indebted to Ekta. We are together because of her and her show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. As for Mona, I think we picked up right from where we left. She is a riot and a very close friend. Every day during lunch, we would end up talking about our Jassi days and how things have changed. There are so many good memories.

As you mentioned your wife, she is currently part of a supernatural drama Sitara. What’s your take on TV shows following the trend?

Oh, I would love to play a vampire someday (laughs). Television sadly hasn’t evolved much as compared to films. TV is all about ratings and people do enjoy these shows. But the same people will outrightly reject such content if it was to ever become a film. It’s part and parcel of the industry. Don’t know if it’s a trend. Maybe, it’s just a phase.

You had a dream start in Bollywood with Pardes. Does it hurt that your film career did not take off?

Honestly, I am not very ambitious. I don’t want to become a superstar or heartthrob. So, when you have no such expectations, there is no question of being hurt. If you have a lot of hope of a role or project, only then it can there be dejection. Otherwise, I take each day at a time and I am quite happy and content with what I have.

You are a talented photographer. Any plans of taking up direction?

I love photography and being behind the camera. My father Gyandev Agnihotri would always ask me whether I wanted to become an actor or director, and I would always choose the latter. But direction is a very tough job. While many actors feel that after a few years, they can be a director, it’s not like that. But one day, I would definitely love to direct.