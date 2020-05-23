Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 trailer: A tale of love, pain and relationships

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 will start streaming on AltBalaji on June 6. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 will start streaming on AltBalaji on June 6.

The trailer of AltBalaji’s web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3 is out. It picks up from where the second season of the web series concluded and the story takes a leap of four years.

Rohit (Ronit Roy), Ananya (Mona Singh) and Poonam (Gurdeep Kohli) have moved on in life but find way back to each other. Ananya seems to have married Harry (Apurva Agnihotri) and Poonam has taken her relationship with Abhimanyu ahead. Rohit, after being left by Ananya, has lost his faith in companionship and gets into reckless relationships with younger women. Amid all this chaos, it is Rohit’s two daughters, Bani and Nikki, who have suffered the most.

Going by trailer, the third season of the show which originally dealt with the complexities of an extra-marital affair without glorifying infidelity has taken a new route entirely. Now, it’s more about how modern-day relationships work.

Actor Ronit Roy said Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3 is packed with “shocking revelations and all shades of grey lined with silver.”

Gurdeep Kohli added, “In this season, viewers will get to see a new Poonam and her many shades. With an already failed marriage and after getting remarried to a much younger person, there is still a sense of insecurity that hounds her. I am delighted to have played a role that has changed so much over the three seasons. The show has once again dealt with relationships and emotions in such a mature manner that I am sure the audiences will love it.”

