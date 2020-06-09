Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 first impression: A balanced narrative held together by able actors

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 is streaming on AltBalaji and ZEE5. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 is streaming on AltBalaji and ZEE5.

At the end of the second season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Ananya (Mona Singh) walks away from her husband Rohit (Ronit Roy), who she believes has cheated on her with his ex-wife Poonam (Gurdeep Kohli). Then, I was sure she would walk out of her marriage, and the makers would end the story there. But, what happened in early season three, I didn’t expect.

Instead of being the ‘bechaari’ betrayed woman, Ananya transforms into a fireball who turns her heartbreak into fuel and decides not to wallow in self-pity. There is no scene where she is staring into a mirror crying, essentially asking the audience to feel sorry for her. Not only her but every female character, be it Poonam, Bani (Puja Banerjee) and Amaira (Aditi Vasudev), has an edge. They take control of their lives and manage to find strength and courage amidst all the chaos.

Mona Singh as Ananya in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3. Mona Singh as Ananya in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, an AltBalaji and ZEE5 web series on love, loyalty and marriage, when first released in 2018, gave a fresh perspective on the ‘other’ woman in a relationship and never let her come across as a villain. Now, in its third season, the series ably portrays the complexities that plague marriages and how in a relationship not only one person is responsible if it goes downhill.

Writer Jaya Misra’s story doesn’t have only one villain or hero. All episodes seem to be split into parts and told from the point-of-view of different characters exposing contradictions and differences in how they see the world. It is this crisp, balanced writing and aptly paced narrative that makes you binge-watch the series. Apart from the writing, the show’s success comes from its brilliant cast including actors like Mona Singh, Ronit Roy, Gurdeep Kohli, Puja Banerjee, Apurva Agnihotri and Aditi Vasudev among others.

Also read | It is going to be a completely new Ananya in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3: Mona Singh

But I have an overriding complaint about the series – why drag a point so much so that the audience gets bored? For instance, Rohit becoming a drunkard and a womaniser is well established early in the third season. Why stretch it until the ninth episode? Why can’t he have layers to his character too?

However, if I ignore a few things about the series that annoyed me, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a refreshing watch about women who are dealing with their vulnerabilities and fighting their demons. The question now remains, will Ananya take her cheating husband back?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd