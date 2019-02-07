Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 2 trailer: Ronit Roy and Mona Singh starrer raises questions on love and relationship

The trailer of AltBalaji’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai season two, starring Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles, is out. The show which had a love triangle at the centre of its premise in the first season promises to raise some questions about love and relationships in its second innings.

In the trailer, we see Ronit Roy’s character Rohit trying to save his second marriage with Ananya played by Mona Singh. Ananya, a career-oriented woman wants to shift to Qatar for her professional growth, and Rohit, a father of two daughters, wants to stay back in India and live with his family.

Apurva Agnihotri who made a guest appearance in the first season adds a new angle to the story. Poonam aka Gurpreet Kohli who earlier fulfilled her duties of a wife and a mother unconditionally, now wants Rohit to share the responsibilities.

Watch the trailer of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 starring Ronit Roy and Mona Singh

The trailer explains the basic premise of the show well, and if you have watched the first season, you can easily join the dots. Also, it looks like the story of Poonam and Rohit’s daughter Bani (Pooja Banerjee) makes for the subplot of the web show.

Sharing the trailer, Ekta Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “So many ppl waiting for the second season of this one! Will the heart ever be happy with what it has? #KehneKoHumsafarHain Season 2 streaming 14th Feb on @altbalaji.”

The first season ended with Rohit ending his marriage of twenty years with Poonam and marrying an independent, confident woman Ananya. The second season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai will stream on AltBalaji from February 14.