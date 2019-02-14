Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 actor Ronit Roy: My wife doesn’t find me romantic

Known for his power-packed roles, Ronit Roy will now depict the helplessness of a spurned lover in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2. The ALTBalaji series that launched on Valentine’s Day will present the story of Rohit (Ronit) trying to win back the love of his wife Ananya (Mona Singh), while trying to sort his equation with his ex-wife Poonam (Gurdeep Kohli).

At the launch of the web show, Ronit sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com to talk about the complexities of love, value of content in today’s time and being the romance king at the age of 53.

Excerpts from the conversation.

You seem to be playing a confused husband in season 2.

In the second season, you will see Poonam looking for her own identity, after being left by her husband. Ananya wants to move back to work as her husband expects different things from her. Rohit, on his part, is torn between his old-school ways and modernism. So yes, there is a lot of confusion among all the characters (smiles).

Honestly, relationships are confusing anyway. I feel any relationship is not about asking for unconditional surrender but respect for what the other person is. People drift apart only when things don’t go according to their expectation.

In the recent past, we have seen how the story is important in a film/show. What’s your take on it?

When was content not the king? Even in the days of action films, it wouldn’t work if there was no emotional hook or crux. It had to have a high morale ending or a slice of life plot. Mindlessness may have worked but only a few times. From the time I have come in the industry, it has been the same way. An A-lister can carry a weak film once in a while but not all the time.

So how do you choose a good project?

I am too naive to know what are the good projects. For me the people involved and the story are of highest importance. And by people, I mean the producer and director as they have a huge hand in the narrative of a story.

Even at the age of 53, you are still fancied by women. Is that flattering?

Flattering maybe not but fortunate for sure. Interestingly, my wife doesn’t find me romantic. And if these women do like me, I am glad I am doing something good. But then none of these romantic roles are mine but written by someone else. Also, the women opposite these characters played an important part, be it in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bandini or Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar. I was just a part of these very big love stories. But I am lucky to receive the love of so many people.

At the trailer launch, you were seen lauding the younger crop of actors. Do you feel they are much more prepared?

Of course, they are. When we started, we were trying to find our way for a very long time. The new generation has their head firm on their shoulder. They are so sorted and know exactly what’s going around them. They are also adept at the craft with so much international content available at the click of the mouse. I am happy to see the young blood doing so well as they are the ones, we will hand the mantle to.

You’ve been part of Bollywood films in significant but small parts? Are you satisfied with that?

Not satisfied but definitely content. To be honest, I am very dumb when it comes to choosing roles. I let life happen to me. My biggest learning has been that when you try to force a hand, you lose. You need to allow each page to turn one by one. It wouldn’t be fun if you know what’s there in the last page. That’s what makes life interesting. So I remain happy and grateful and hope for the best.

What’s next after Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2?

I am currently shooting for Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. There is another project, but it’s at a very nascent stage.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 will stream new episode every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.