Toggle Menu
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 2: Ronit Roy and Mona Singh’s show to return with twistshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/kehne-ko-humsafar-hai-2-ronit-roy-mona-singh-ekta-kapoor-5559360/

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 2: Ronit Roy and Mona Singh’s show to return with twists

The second season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai starring Mona Singh and Ronit Roy will stream on AltBalaji from February 14. The promo of the show will be released on February 7.

kehne ko humsafar hai 2 teaser
Ekta Kapoor has shared the teaser of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 2.

Ekta Kapoor recently shared clips from the second season of AltBalaji’s show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai. After watching them, we are intrigued to know the complexities of Rohit (Ronit Roy), Ananya (Mona Singh) and Poonam’s (Gurdeep Kohli) relationship in this tale of love and pain.

In one of the videos, Ananya aka Mona reveals details of her relationship with Rohit which has become a lot more complicated after marriage. She says, “I didn’t marry Rohit because I needed him, but I married him out of love. But when he doesn’t value the relationship, is this marriage really worth it?”

Sharing the teaser, Ekta tweeted, “Loving a smart emancipated woman is exciting but finally living with one..aaah an entirely diff thing!! For a slowly evolving but still stuck in age old conditioning ROHIT ..ananya is not getting into d ‘ wife ‘ role he thought she would !!”

Another video has Ronit Roy aka Rohit perplexed as he is not happy even after getting what he always wanted. “Dream away… cause dreams come true! But be careful wat u dream…cause dreams come true ;):) #kehnekohumsafarhain,” wrote Ekta along with the video.

The first season of AltBalaji’s show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai ended with Rohit aka Ronit Roy ending his marriage of twenty years with Poonam (Gurdeep Kohli) and marrying an independent, confident woman Ananya (Mona Singh). But his marriage with Ananya was also not about everything beautiful. It too had its share of problems and hardships.

The second season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai will stream on AltBalaji from February 14. The promo of the show will be released on February 7.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PM Narendra Modi biopic's complete cast announced
2 Ajith's Viswasam crosses the Rs 180 crore mark worldwide
3 Total Dhamaal song Paisa Paisa: Madhuri, Anil, Ajay and others recreate old classic