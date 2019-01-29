Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 2: Ronit Roy and Mona Singh’s show to return with twists

Ekta Kapoor recently shared clips from the second season of AltBalaji’s show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai. After watching them, we are intrigued to know the complexities of Rohit (Ronit Roy), Ananya (Mona Singh) and Poonam’s (Gurdeep Kohli) relationship in this tale of love and pain.

In one of the videos, Ananya aka Mona reveals details of her relationship with Rohit which has become a lot more complicated after marriage. She says, “I didn’t marry Rohit because I needed him, but I married him out of love. But when he doesn’t value the relationship, is this marriage really worth it?”

Sharing the teaser, Ekta tweeted, “Loving a smart emancipated woman is exciting but finally living with one..aaah an entirely diff thing!! For a slowly evolving but still stuck in age old conditioning ROHIT ..ananya is not getting into d ‘ wife ‘ role he thought she would !!”

Loving a smart emancipated woman is exciting but finally living with one..aaah an entirely diff thing!! For a slowly evolving but still stuck in age old conditioning ROHIT ..ananya is not getting into d ‘ wife ‘ role he thought she would !! #kehnekohumsafarhai #14feb #punnchbeat pic.twitter.com/qSumfnpziy — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 29, 2019

Another video has Ronit Roy aka Rohit perplexed as he is not happy even after getting what he always wanted. “Dream away… cause dreams come true! But be careful wat u dream…cause dreams come true ;):) #kehnekohumsafarhain,” wrote Ekta along with the video.

The first season of AltBalaji’s show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai ended with Rohit aka Ronit Roy ending his marriage of twenty years with Poonam (Gurdeep Kohli) and marrying an independent, confident woman Ananya (Mona Singh). But his marriage with Ananya was also not about everything beautiful. It too had its share of problems and hardships.

The second season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai will stream on AltBalaji from February 14. The promo of the show will be released on February 7.